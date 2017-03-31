Crime Against Humanity of Dr. Alvaro Ordoñez & Mr. Redondo: Checkmate for Liliana Hernández Montes and Accomplices !!
The State fulfil its obligation by protecting its civilians, applying justice for actions or omissions of the State and its civilians.
This woman is an evil's lawyer, archetype of the ignominy now publicly warned in the matter of the determination of heirs, determination and establishment of filiation of the Estate of Alvaro Ordoñez M.D., legal charges pressed by Alvaro Isaac, genetically tested and proven to be the doctor’s son, against Liliana del Carmen Hernández Montes and Tomas Eduardo Ordoñez Hernández for all legal rights they snatched from him.
Vanity, arrogance, lies, injustice did not triumph, truth prevailed, not without difficulty. In the case of the crime against humanity of the medical doctor and politician Alvaro Ignacio Ordoñez and Mr. Oswaldo Redondo, the real victims through the attorney’s office in coordination with law enforcement follow up criminal cases as well as civil punitive damages.
Apart from all the shudders, the executioners imposed material and moral damages and now Justice investigates just as it hurries and search for the disappeared with the hope of finding the remains of their loved ones. Nothing justifies the destruction of family unit and criminal lies trying to prevent the truth of reparation. The State must fulfil its obligation by protecting its civilians, the fundamental rights of any being, helping nationals to reveal the truth and to apply justice for actions or omissions of the State and its civilians.
The obtuse evil with torpid eagerness to use material treasures in idle mode not only acted in complicity by action or omission in this double crime against humanity, there are also seemingly authors of presumed criminal acts: joint criminal enterprise, continued own bribery, corruption, false testimony, concealment of evidence, procedural fraud, illicit enrichment…. the list goes on…The controversies of corrupts integrating the carousel of contracts have been known since 2013, apparently investing in several states of the United States, in Europe mixed with drug trafficking connections… lies with the consent of many, putting price to complicities without worrying at all of searching the remains or whereabouts of who, in the case of Dr. Alvaro Ordoñez, in life was surrounded as the halos around bright stars. Certain media already reported for criminal acts, were used to create an atmosphere of false certitudes and resonant falsehoods, mocking filial rights and blood ties as double-mortar dregs lying to themselves, blind folding, and falling to ignore or forget the horrible crime in echo with even religious prayers.
Although the climate of peace that we observe in the country shows FARC-EP’s demobilisation to political seats, guerrilla receiving substantial help from the government despite the enormous amount of victims from the war, UN councillors warning about the increase of armed groups; there is forced displacement in certain regions, the amount of cocaine sown and exported has made Colombia the first exporter of narcotics and drug trafficking on the planet. In foreign prisons the majority of Colombians reported arrested are narcos or white collar criminals. Citizen mistrust in politicians transmuting into distrust of democracy, favoured social classes involved in disgusting crimes and corruption causing prejudice and almost expressing a totalitarian form of contrasts.
However in the case of Dr. Ordoñez the accuser party obtains palingenesic family justice for Alvaro Isaac, the disadvantaged boy; with abnegation, dignity and exaltation of ideals auspices a thermometer of justice already restorative without infamy and seeking equidistant isogone to a peace’s justice to that which Juan Manuel Santos has promised to the whole world.
To give political solution to the war, this model of justice is in the Rome Statute that guides the actions of the International Criminal Court valid in the light of the Constitution and Colombian laws as of International Law. But those who have committed crimes against humanity as discussed here: displacement, abduction, aggravated kidnapping, torture, extra judicial executions, homicide, aggravated homicide, forced disappearance will not be amnestied !!: they will be submitted to the Special Peace Jurisdiction with penal and criminal punishments, obligation of reparations. And it includes the participants in drug trafficking activities not related to the rebellion ... In the crimes against humanity of the doctor and politician Alvaro Ignacio Ordóñez and Mr. Oswaldo Redondo, the sub structure of the hypocrisy accomplice of a society muddied in narcopolitic penumbra was revealed by a sagacious, tenacious, persistent, unsinkable, courageous accuser party: true victim imposed itself with justice showing that in a mental poker one never should underestimate any card, the Pharaonic gain in this case does not come from the success of the game but of the ineptitude of the opponents in an impressive but true story with unique prisms of family cruelty, crime and punishment achieving restoration of the caused damage and obtaining like an eagle in high flight...the sublime redemption!
