Crime Against Humanity of Dr. Alvaro Ordoñez & Mr. Redondo: Checkmate for Liliana Hernández Montes and Accomplices !!

Dr. Alvaro Ordóñez M.D. and politician

The State fulfil its obligation by protecting its civilians, applying justice for actions or omissions of the State and its civilians.

The hypocrisy accomplice of a society muddied in narcopolitic penumbra was revealed by a sagacious, tenacious, persistent, unsinkable accuser part, courageously imposing itself with Justice.” — Napoleón Rocha