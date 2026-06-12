My DCMA: T.J. Reaster, program manager

WRIGHT PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio–My DCMA showcases the Defense Contract Management Agency’s experienced and dedicated workforce and highlights what being part of the national defense team means to them. Today, Thomas “T.J.” Reaster shares his story.

My name is Thomas Reaster, but I go by T.J., and this is “My DCMA.” I am a program manager and platform integrator at DCMA Ohio River Valley, which is a part of the Geographic & Systems Support Command.

As the program manager and platform integrator for a high visibility commodity reimbursable Air Force program, my primary responsibility is to ensure agency support for both the Air Force customer and the warfighter. I oversee all delegated administrative functions according to the Federal Acquisition Regulations alongside the specialized, non-traditional support requirements specified in our memorandum of agreement, while ensuring strict adherence to DCMA policy. Additionally, I serve as the on-site DCMA representative at the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center’s Simulators Division Program Office. I am the link between our agency and Air Force mission partners.

The simulator program is tasked with developing, acquiring, and sustaining aircraft training simulators and devices for our military and foreign military sales customers. This program covers a variety of aircraft platforms including numerous trainers, bombers, fighters, cargo aircraft and more. These simulators allow a pilot to train virtually without flying an actual aircraft. DCMA Ohio River Valley supports these platforms as the administrative office for all simulator contracts issued by the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center’s Simulators Division Program Office, regardless of the contractor’s geographic location.

I have dedicated 17 years to the DCMA mission. I started my career with the agency as a contract administrator under the Student Career Experience Program in 2009. I was appointed as an administrative contracting, grants and agreements officer in 2016. In that role, I spent eight years managing a diverse portfolio of hybrid contracts, grants, and cooperative agreements for both large and small defense contractors as well as specific program work. Since January 2024, I transitioned from a dual-hatted role as an administrative contracting office and simulator PM/PI to focus exclusively on my current responsibilities.

DCMA offers me a profound sense of purpose that extends beyond a paycheck. I am driven by the knowledge that my daily efforts directly enhance warfighter readiness and support my mission partners. My current role provides me with the autonomy to identify and resolve both isolated and programmatic challenges through close collaboration with subject matter experts at DCMA and the Air Force program office. Furthermore, I value the opportunity to serve as an agency ambassador by educating the Air Force workforce on DCMA’s value. This work is only possible through the integrated support of our multi-functional team across contracting, quality, engineering, property, management and many other disciplines.

DCMA is important to America’s warfighters because our role spans the entire acquisition lifecycle. From assisting in contract development and pricing support, to advising on production capacity and ensuring contractors have the manufacturing and sustainment capabilities to support current and future needs of our warfighters. We are integral to the process. DCMA is more than just a post-award agency, and that is a fact I believe is often forgotten.

DCMA has changed in certain ways over the years. While our processes have evolved, our core mission has not changed. I believe we live in the greatest country that has ever existed, and we at DCMA continue to steadfastly support our nation and our warfighters. We may have fewer personnel than we did in 2009, but we have new tools like Generative AI to assist and streamline our processes, alongside talented professionals who constantly move the mission forward. I enjoy the work I do, the people I work with, and I am grateful to be a part of the DCMA team.

My current and future career goals focus on maximizing my contributions to the team and agency, while briefing DCMA’s capabilities to external stakeholders whenever I have the opportunity. I have observed that many military commands do not fully grasp DCMA’s role in the acquisition process, and I find great satisfaction in educating these groups on how our services enhance their mission.

Outside of work, my favorite hobbies include weightlifting, playing racquetball, working on home improvement projects and spending time with my family. I also enjoy listening to old country music, especially The Oak Ridge Boys and George Jones.