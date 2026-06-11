U.S. Forces Complete Latest Strikes in Iran
TAMPA, Fla. — U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) forces completed additional self-defense strikes against multiple targets in Iran, June 10, at the Commander in Chief's direction.
CENTCOM forces launched strikes on Iranian military surveillance capabilities, communication systems, and air defense sites across Iran. U.S. Marine Corps, Air Force, and Navy assets fired precision munitions on Iranian targets that posed a threat to U.S. forces and international commercial ships transiting regional waters.
The strikes are in response to Iran's unwarranted and continued aggression. U.S. forces remain vigilant, lethal, and ready.
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