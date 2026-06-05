Maxwell AFB welcomes new wing commander

MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, Ala. -- Col. Mike Gallucci assumed command of the 42d Air Base Wing during a change of command ceremony June 5 at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama.

Gallucci accepted command from Col. Shamekia Toliver during the ceremony. Lt. Gen. Daniel Tulley, Air University commander and president, presided over the ceremony.

Toliver relinquished command after two years leading the wing.

"You brought a dedicated focus to your leadership, putting Airmen first while keeping your eye on the mission," Tulley said. "You leave Maxwell Air Force Base and these Airmen better than you found them."

In her farewell remarks, Toliver thanked wing Airmen, civilians and mission partners for their dedication and commitment throughout her command.

"Command is a privilege. I don't take that lightly," Toliver said. "I'm so incredibly proud of each and every one of you."

Prior to assuming command, Gallucci served as director of force protection policy for the assistant secretary of war for homeland defense and hemispheric affairs in the Office of the Under Secretary of War for Policy at the Pentagon, Virginia. In that role, he was responsible for developing and coordinating force protection policies to safeguard military personnel, facilities and resources.

Tulley said Gallucci's experience as a security forces enlisted Airman, then squadron and group commander and policy leader in the years following his commissioning in 2002 prepared him well to lead the wing.

"Mike brings a phenomenal breadth of experience to this role," he said. "You're inheriting a great team of professionals, and I know you are more than ready to guide the 42d Air Base Wing into the future."

During his remarks, Gallucci thanked the wing’s Airmen, civilian employees and mission partners and community leaders and family members for welcoming him, emphasizing the importance of supporting people while enabling mission success.

"I look forward to meeting you and your families and understanding how I can best empower and advocate for you, so together we can achieve mission success," he said.

Gallucci also highlighted the importance of Maxwell-Gunter's partnerships both on and off the installation and expressed his excitement about returning to the River Region.

"Our partnership is one of a kind," he said. "It's the envy of military communities, and I look forward to continuing that collaboration."

The ceremony concluded with the traditional passing of the wing guidon, symbolizing the transfer of authority and responsibility from one commander to another and ensuring continuity of leadership.

The 42d Air Base Wing serves as the host wing for Maxwell Air Force Base and Gunter Annex, providing installation support for more than 42,000 active duty, Reserve, civilian and contract personnel, students and family members. The wing enables the missions of Air University, the 908th Flying Training Wing, Air Force Materiel Command units, the Defense Information Systems Agency and more than 40 other mission partners.