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USAMRDC to Host Change of Command

For Immediate Release

FORT DETRICK, MD – The U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command will commemorate a transition of leadership at a Change of Command ceremony set for Friday, July 10.

The ceremony, which will symbolize longstanding Army tradition of unit change, will take place at 10:30 a.m. in the auditorium of building 1520 on Fort Detrick. Commanding General, Maj. Gen. Paula C. Lodi will relinquish command to Brig. Gen. Constance L. Jenkins.

Jenkins most recently served as the Chief of Staff for the U.S. Army Medical Command.

Lt. Gen. Michael C. McCurry, commanding general of the Futures and Concepts Command, will serve as the senior presiding officer for the ceremony.

For media interested in attending the event, please email mailto:danae.n.johnson.civ@health.mil.

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USAMRDC to Host Change of Command

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