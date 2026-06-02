Eielson Reactivates the 354th AMXS

EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, Alaska -- The reactivation of the 354th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron (AMXS) marked a new chapter in aircraft maintenance operations as the 355th, 365th and 18th Fighter Generation Squadrons (FGS) officially merged and deactivated during a ceremony at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, June 1, 2026.

The squadron traces its origins to the Cold War, supporting the 354th Tactical Fighter Wing at Myrtle Beach Air Force Base, South Carolina, with aircraft including the F-100 Super Sabre, A-7D Corsair II and A-10 Thunderbolt II. In 1993, it relocated with the 354th Fighter Wing to Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, to support Pacific and Arctic operations. In 2024, the Air Force deactivated the 354th AMXS and replaced it with the 18th FGS to align with the 18th Fighter Interceptor Squadron to strengthen homeland defense missions.

“We are not going to go back to the traditional AMXS, it is essentially the old model with some deviations,” said Col. Joseph Gilpin, 354th Maintenance Group commander, “The new construct will consolidate maintenance resources, streamline command and control and increase strategic flexibility across the Pacific Air Force’s area of responsibility.”

The newly activated squadron construct consolidates personnel, resources and expertise from the three former fighter generation squadrons into a unified aircraft maintenance organization designed to improve efficiency and support sustained sortie generation. The reactivation supports the Air Force’s modernization and optimization efforts by aligning maintenance operations under a centralized construct built to support future mission requirements and operational flexibility.

“It will combine the missions of the 355th and 356th with the 18th FGS mission while remaining organized through separate aircraft maintenance units,” said Maj. Allana Gallant, outgoing 355th FGS commander. “This restructuring strengthens our ability to support homeland defense in Alaska’s North American Aerospace Defense Command region and ensures continued fifth generation air superiority in one of the nation’s most strategically important theaters.”

During the ceremony, Maj. Allana Gallant, former 355th FGS commander, Maj. Matthew Ward, former 356th FGS commander and Maj. Renee Bohac, former 18th FGS commander, relinquished command of their squadrons as Bohac assumed command of the 354th AMXS.

"Our priority is that the Airmen do not see a decrease in the quality of their leadership,” said Maj. Bohac, “We want to continue to be the best leaders that they can have and be their voice since we’ll be the biggest squadron on base.” The reorganization back to an AMXS aligns with the Air Force’s continued focus on strengthening readiness, streamlining maintenance operations and enhancing combat capability across the wing.