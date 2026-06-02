How Competitive Intensity Is Shaping the Aircraft Engines Market

Aircraft Engines

Increase in passenger traffic across the globe, rise in infrastructure investment, efforts by regional government to develop indigenous manufacturing capacities

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global aircraft engines market garnered $79.10 million in 2021, and is estimated to generate $158.46 billion by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 7.4% from 2022 to 2031.Increase in passenger traffic across the globe, rise in infrastructure investment, efforts by regional government to develop indigenous manufacturing capacities, and extensive R&D efforts taken by the global players are the major driving factors for the growth of the global aircraft engines market. Based on region Asia-Pacific held the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly one-third of the total market share. however, owing to nearly 90% reduction in the global passenger travel, April 2020 was an exceptionally challenging month.Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2461 The aircraft engine market holds a great potential over the coming years backed by rise in inflight passengers across the globe, aircraft modernization contracts on commercial as well as military verticals, development of infrastructure related to aviation industry, and R&D practiced by global players to improve fuel efficiency of aircraft engines and reduce overall carbon footprint. The post pandemic situation where individuals across the globe are more inclined toward traveling and returning to their normal routine, aviation industry is experiencing a business surge. The total number of passenger across the globe surged by 65% between January to April 2022, as compared to 2021, followed by increase in airline seat capacity by 32%.Integration of new design and manufacturing technologies such as additive manufacturing and laser sintering is anticipated to play a defining role within the forecast timeframe. Adoption of these technologies is expected tois anticipated to significantly reduce the research, development, & testing cost, along with allowing engineers to explore more aggressive and complex designs, which were impossible to manufacture using conventional processes. While research, development, and design seems to be the initial phase of shift in dynamics of aircraft engine market, major industry players have aligned themselves to gain legal approval to integrate additive manufacturing processes. For instance, in March 2022, GE Aviation announced to have been approved to use additive manufacturing technology to develop commercial jet engine components at its Loyang facility in Singapore. The approval is expected tois expected to allow company to explore more application in similar directions while limiting their operational cost.LIMITED-TIME OFFER - Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/c8c35dfa604f6dd9d102b184c53c8589 Factors such as increase in passenger traffic across the globe, rise in infrastructure investment, efforts by regional government to develop indigenous manufacturing capacities, and extensive R&D efforts taken by global players to improve operational efficiency of an aircraft engine and reduce overall carbon footprint. The manufacturing and supply chain industry is expected to is expected to play a major role in defining the market consolidation of aircraft engine. With respect to current Russia and Ukraine war, major aircraft engine manufacturers such as Boeing, General Electric, Rolls Royce, and CFM international have withdrawn from the Russian market. These players are actively looking for new raw material suppliers from Africa, Asia-Pacific, or North America regions in effort to reduce their depends from Europe.The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers a valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for the sustainable growth and gaining competitive edge in the market.For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2461 Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly one-third of the total market share, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue in 2031. In addition, the same region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes regions including North America, Europe, and LAMEA.Leading market players of the global aircraft engines industry analyzed in the research include General Electric, Rolls Royce, Safaran, Honeywell International Inc, Textron, MTU Aero Engines, Raytheon Technologies, IHI Corporation, MHI, and Lycoming Engines. This report gives an in-depth profile of these key players of the market. These players have adopted product development and product launch as their key development strategies in the aircraft engine industry. Moreover, collaborations and acquisitions are expected to enable leading players to enhance their product portfolios and expand into different regions.Trending Reports:Aircraft Micro Turbine Engine Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/aircraft-micro-turbine-engine-market-A07204 Engine Stand Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/engine-stand-market-A13462

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