Calgary's Builder-Trusted Painters Open Their Doors to Homeowners Directly

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25+ years of combined experience, no sub-contractors. Founders Valerii & Briken launch Master Pro Painting's site — Calgarians can now reach them directly.

For years our painting work was inside homes people loved, but our name was never on it.. We wanted Calgary homeowners to be able to find us, and know exactly who is standing in their living room” — Valerii | Co-owner & Operator of Master Pro Painting

CALGARY, AB, CANADA, June 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Master Pro Painting, the owner-operated company behind the finishes in new builds for several of Calgary's largest home builders, today announced the launch of its website at masterpropainting.ca . Together, founders Valerii and Briken bring more than 25 years of combined painting experience — and for the first time, Calgary homeowners can reach them directly.Throughout their careers, the two tradesmen worked largely under contract, finishing interiors and exteriors for production builders including Truman Homes, Trico Homes, CPR Group Ltd, and Homes by Avi. Their brushwork has gone into homes across nearly every Calgary quadrant — yet most homeowners never knew the names behind it. The new site changes that, letting residents hire the same crew directly, with no builder markup and no middleman."For years our work was inside homes people loved, but our name was never on it," said Valerii, co-owner of Master Pro Painting. "We wanted Calgary homeowners to be able to find us, talk to us, and know exactly who is standing in their living room.""We don't hand your house to a sub-contractor and hope it turns out," added co-owner Briken. "The person who gives you the estimate is the person painting your walls. That's the whole company."What sets the company apart is consistency: Valerii and Briken personally lead every project, never using sub-contractors, and back each job with full WCB coverage, $2 million in commercial general liability, and a written workmanship warranty. The crew works exclusively with premium Benjamin Moore and Sherwin-Williams coatings selected for Calgary's Chinooks, freeze-thaw cycles, and high-elevation UV. Services span interior, exterior, commercial, fence and deck, and specialized elastomeric and EIFS stucco work.Master Pro Painting offers free on-site estimates across Calgary and surrounding communities — including Bearspaw, Springbank, Cochrane, Airdrie, Chestermere, and Okotoks — typically responding within two business hours.About Master Pro PaintingMaster Pro Painting Ltd. is an owner-operated Calgary painting company founded by Valerii, who learned the trade in Ukraine, and Briken, who brings his craft and project management from Albania. Together they carry 25+ years of combined experience and a single standard: do the job right, with no shortcuts and no sub-contractors. Learn more at masterpropainting.ca.Media ContactValerii / Briken, Co-ownersMaster Pro Painting Ltd.(403) 400-1457 · contact@masterpropainting.ca

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