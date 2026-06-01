Calgary's Alberta Lock Launches Redesigned Website Built Around One Idea: Verify Everything

Alberta Lock's logo Drew MacIVER (left) and Ben Amdii (right) flanking the Alberta Lock service van.

Drew puts his licence, $5M insurance, and corporate info in plain sight — a transparency-first rebuild in a market crowded with call centres & lead-gen sites

It was time to revamp the website, so we got together with Ben from Visibility Drip and rebuilt it around one idea: tell the truth and let people check it” — Drew MacIVER, Owner & Operator - Alberta Lock

CALGARY, AB, CANADA, June 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alberta Lock Inc. , the licensed, owner-operated locksmith serving Calgary and surrounding communities, today launched a fully redesigned website at albertalock.ca . The rebuild is anchored on a single principle that sets the company apart in a crowded local market: every credential a customer might want to check is published openly and is independently verifiable.The new site leads with the facts most locksmith websites bury. Where competitors hide behind teaser pricing and anonymous dispatchers, Alberta Lock displays its licensing, insurance, and corporate registration openly — and tells visitors exactly how to confirm each one through the relevant government registry or insurer. The goal is to remove every reason for doubt before a customer ever picks up the phone."It was time to revamp the website, so we got together with Ben from Visibility Drip and rebuilt it around one idea: tell the truth and let people check it," said Drew MacIVER , owner and operator of Alberta Lock. "We've got a new pricing page that's super transparent — no surprises, no teaser quotes, none of the lead-gen-site games. If a locksmith can't show you a licence, you should walk away, so I put mine right on the homepage."What's new with Alberta Lock's websiteThe redesigned site, built on the modern framework for speed and mobile performance, reorganizes the business around clarity and accountability:A new, transparent pricing page. Clear flat-rate bands for common jobs, with the exact price confirmed before anyone is dispatched — no teaser quotes, no surprises on the invoice, and none of the lead-gen-site games.Verifiable credentials, front and centre. Licence, insurance, corporate registration, and insurer details displayed openly with instructions on how to confirm each one.Owner-operator model, clearly explained. No subcontractors and no dispatchers. Drew answers the call, gives the quote, and does the work personally.Full service breakdown. Dedicated pages for residential, commercial, and automotive locksmithing, plus emergency lockouts, mobile service, smart lock installation, and on-site car key replacement. Real, unsolicited reviews. A 5.0 rating across 164 Google reviews from Calgary-area customers.Built for the way customers actually searchAlberta Lock operates as a fully mobile service across all four Calgary quadrants, plus Airdrie, Cochrane, and Okotoks, with an emergency lockout response window of roughly 20 to 40 minutes. The redesign makes it easier for residents and property managers to find service details, confirm credentials, and request a flat-rate quote from any device.The site reflects a deliberate contrast with the lead-generation and call-centre operations that dominate locksmith search results. Rather than competing on teaser pricing and brokered labour, Alberta Lock competes on doing the work itself and showing its paperwork.About Alberta Lock Inc.Alberta Lock Inc. is a licensed, insured, owner-operated locksmith based in Calgary, Alberta, serving Calgary, Airdrie, Cochrane, and Okotoks. Founded by Drew MacIVER in 2021, the company provides residential, commercial, and automotive locksmith services on a fully mobile basis, with every call answered and every job performed personally by its owner.Alberta Lock holds Provincial Locksmith Licence B001472, issued under Alberta's Security Services and Investigators Act and valid through January 27, 2027. The company carries $5,000,000 in commercial general liability insurance through Tokio Marine Canada Ltd. (policy ZAT29863, brokered by Zensurance Brokers Inc.). Alberta Lock Inc. is a registered Alberta corporation, incorporated April 1, 2021 (Corporate Access Number 2023370154; federal Business Number 768797144), and maintains a 5.0 rating across 164 Google reviews. Every credential can be confirmed through the Alberta Corporate Registry, Alberta Public Safety and Emergency Services, or directly from Drew. Learn more at albertalock.ca.Media ContactDrew MacIVEROwner-Operator, Alberta Lock Inc.Phone/Text: (587) 839-5625Web: https://albertalock.ca Address: 11816 Canfield Rd SW, Calgary, AB T2W 1V1

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