Power Solutions Offering Long Island Solar Installations Through The Participate Energy Program

Power Solutions Energy Bill

Top Long Island Solar Installer Offering Lower Cost Solar Installations With The Participate Energy Program

By adding the new Participate Energy Program as an option for homeowners, we’re offering a stress-free path to energy independence that requires no credit checks and places no liens on the home.” — Joe Milillo

RONKONKOMA, NY, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Power Solutions, one of Long Island’s best-rated solar companies, has announced it will now offer solar panel installations through the Participate Energy Program. Power Solutions customers can streamline their switch to solar with an affordable prepaid lease structure. The program delivers the financial benefits of solar at a lower cost and without the complexities of an outright purchase.RESIDENTIAL SOLAR ON LONG ISLAND THAT LEVERAGES COMMERCIAL INCENTIVESThe Participate Energy Program, now offered through Power Solutions, allows homeowners to benefit from the 30% federal commercial incentive as an immediate reduction in their lease payment. With a one-time payment representing 70% of the lease value, customers can enjoy the simplicity of a single payment while Participate Energy retains ownership and commercial incentives.Funding for the Federal Solar Tax Credit for residential solar ended in December 2025. The program allows homeowners to enjoy a similar discount on solar under current commercial tax rules.“Our mission has always been to make electricity more affordable for Long Islanders,” said Power Solutions owner Joe Milillo. “By adding the new program as an option for homeowners, we’re offering a stress-free path to energy independence that requires no credit checks and places no liens on the home. It’s not your typical solar lease structure.”BENEFITS OF THE PARTICIPATE ENERGY PROGRAM FOR SOLAR INSTALLATIONS ON LONG ISLANDHomeowners on Long Island can combine Power Solutions' proven expertise and customizable system designs with the immediacy and affordability of the Participate Energy Program.• Immediate Value: The homeowner can realize savings as soon as the system goes online. Solar directly reduces energy consumption from the grid, reducing the electric utility bill.• No Property Lien: The program requires no UCC lien on the home.• No Credit Underwriting: No FICO score or Credit is required to participate. Homeowners can finance the prepayment through a third party, but it isn’t required.• Transferrable Lease: The lease can be easily transferred if the home is sold.• A Pathway to Full Ownership: Homeowners have an end-of-term purchase option and an early buyout option after the 6th year anniversary. The purchase price is set at fair market value.WHAT IS THE PARTICIPATE ENERGY PROGRAM?The program is a prepaid lease for solar panels, in which Participate Energy retains commercial ownership of the system and utilizes Section 48E Investment Tax Credits (ITC). These savings are passed directly to the homeowner, reducing the financial burden of switching to solar panels. It offers an experience similar to a standard transaction, but without the high costs of a full purchase.ABOUT POWER SOLUTIONSPower Solutions, previously known as Long Island Power Solutions, is an award-winning solar installation firm based in Ronkonkoma, NY. It is one of the highest-rated solar companies serving Suffolk and Nassau Counties and one of the longest-continuously operating solar companies on Long Island. The company was formed in 2009.The company is dedicated to helping homeowners and businesses overcome constant rate hikes and the high cost of electricity in New York. With over 6,000 satisfied customers and a 25-year solar panel warranty on every installation, the company provides turnkey solutions backed by industry-recognized expertise.Power Solutions is an A+ BBB Accredited Business , a member of the Solar Energy Industries Association, and a NABCEP Certified PV Installation Professional. They also feature an FAQ section on their website that answers all of your Long Island solar installation questions.ContactPower SolutionsPhone: (631) 348-0001Address: 2060 Ocean Ave, Ronkonkoma, NY 11779Web: https://www.lipowersolutions.com/

Long Island Power Solutions - Named Best of the Best Solar Company on Long Island

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