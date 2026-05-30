UNESCO Statement on ongoing escalation of hostilities in Lebanon

In the context of the recent aggravation of hostilities in Lebanon, UNESCO is deeply alarmed by the verified damages affecting Chama’ Citadel as well as the reported strikes in the immediate vicinity of Beaufort Castle, both properties provisionally inscribed on the List of enhanced protection of the 1954 Convention for the Protection of Cultural Property in the Event of Armed Conflict.

UNESCO is also concerned about the state of conservation of Tyre, a UNESCO World Heritage Site and a site under enhanced protection, in the light of recent alarming developments that may expose the site to further damage and potential looting.

UNESCO strongly condemns unlawful attacks against cultural property. Sites under “enhanced protection” benefit from the highest level of legal protection against attack and use for military purposes. Damage to such institutions deprives communities of access to culture and shared spaces that are essential for recovery and social cohesion.

UNESCO and its Regional Office in Beirut will continue to work with the Lebanese authorities in assessing damage to cultural institutions and in reinforcing urgent safeguarding measures within its mandate.