Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,082 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 465,864 in the last 365 days.

UNESCO Statement on ongoing escalation of hostilities in Lebanon

In the context of the recent aggravation of hostilities in Lebanon, UNESCO is deeply alarmed by the verified damages affecting Chama’ Citadel as well as the reported strikes in the immediate vicinity of Beaufort Castle, both properties provisionally inscribed on the List of enhanced protection of the 1954 Convention for the Protection of Cultural Property in the Event of Armed Conflict.

UNESCO is also concerned about the state of conservation of Tyre, a UNESCO World Heritage Site and a site under enhanced protection, in the light of recent alarming developments that may expose the site to further damage and potential looting. 

UNESCO strongly condemns unlawful attacks against cultural property. Sites under “enhanced protection” benefit from the highest level of legal protection against attack and use for military purposes. Damage to such institutions deprives communities of access to culture and shared spaces that are essential for recovery and social cohesion.

UNESCO and its Regional Office in Beirut will continue to work with the Lebanese authorities in assessing damage to cultural institutions and in reinforcing urgent safeguarding measures within its mandate.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

UNESCO Statement on ongoing escalation of hostilities in Lebanon

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.