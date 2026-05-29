Power Restored, Recovery Continues for Tinian Residents

SAIPAN, Northern Mariana Islands – At the direction of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Honolulu District and the Army’s 249th Engineer Battalion (Prime Power) delivered sustained temporary large-scale generator power to the grid on the island of Tinian in the Commonwealth of Northern Mariana Islands May 28 in the aftermath of Super Typhoon Sinlaku. The devastation of the storm critically damaged the island’s power plant, necessitating generator power to ensure the island’s residents and critical facilities receive electricity while permanent power can be restored.

“This is what recovery looks like when local, federal, and military partners come together with urgency and purpose,” said Gov. David Apatang of the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands. “Restoring reliable electricity is critical to the health, safety, and recovery of the people of Tinian. We are deeply grateful to FEMA, USACE, and all of our partners working tirelessly to help our communities recover from Super Typhoon Sinlaku.”

“For the people of Tinian, the restoration of power represents more than just electricity returning to our homes — it represents hope, stability, and an important step toward recovery after the hardships brought by Super Typhoon Sinlaku,” said Tinian Mayor Edwin Aldan. “Having power restored means families can safely return to their daily routines, preserve food and medicine, reconnect with loved ones, and begin rebuilding with a renewed sense of comfort and security. It also allows businesses to reopen, essential services to continue operating, and our community to move forward together.”

“This mission is about helping restore safe, reliable power to the people of Tinian while permanent recovery work continues,” said FEMA Federal Coordinating Officer Andrew Grant. “It represents the kind of whole-of-government partnership that is critical after a disaster of this magnitude. Every agency involved is working toward the same goal: helping the community recover as quickly and safely as possible.”

The arrival of the Mobile Electric Power generators was no small feat, requiring extensive coordination between military and civilian agencies to transport personnel, generators, heavy equipment, and support materials to Tinian through a combination of military airlift and sealift operations. The systems, known as MEP 810D generators, are highly specialized medium-voltage power systems capable of interfacing directly with Tinian’s electrical grid at approximately 4,160 volts.

“Without a doubt, the installation of these generators serves as a superb example of interagency cooperation and coordination,” said Lt. Col. Simratpal Singh, commander of the USACE Sinlaku Recovery Field Office. “Our success in this mission required partnership with FEMA, the offices of the CNMI governor and Tinian mayor, the Commonwealth Utilities Corporation, Department of War (Army, Navy, and Air Force) teams, and countless dedicated team members from all agencies. We are immensely grateful for all our partners for their help in bringing this power generation solution to the people of Tinian.”

Unlike traditional emergency generators that power individual facilities, the systems deployed by the Army’s 249th Engineer Battalion, known as Prime Power, are designed to support community-scale electrical distribution and provide power across portions of the island’s grid. Prior to Super Typhoon Sinlaku, Tinian’s peak electrical demand was slightly below three megawatts. The temporary systems being deployed are intended to provide sufficient generation capacity to support current recovery needs while permanent infrastructure repairs continue.

“This mission demonstrates exactly what the 249th Engineer Battalion (Prime Power) was built to do as a ready U.S. Army formation: to help those in need and win,” said Battalion Commander Lt. Col. Donnie Schmidt. “Our Soldiers are delivering expeditionary power generation under complex conditions to help restore electricity to the people of Tinian. Reliable power is essential to recovery, and our team is proud to support the island during this critical time.”

Before any electricity was introduced into the grid, teams conducted extensive setup, testing, and commissioning procedures in coordination with the Commonwealth Utilities Corporation, FEMA, and technical experts to ensure the system could safely accept power. Officials emphasized that safety remains the top priority throughout the energization process.

One of the greatest post-storm risks involves damaged electrical infrastructure inside homes and businesses. Even when the larger electrical grid is capable of receiving power, storm-damaged wiring and electrical faults within structures can create fire hazards and other dangerous conditions. Local officials coordinated closely with residents regarding safety requirements before reconnecting power.

The temporary generation mission is intended to provide operational breathing room for CUC and its partners as they assess, repair, and restore Tinian’s permanent power generation infrastructure. Officials emphasized that the grid power mission is an interim emergency solution designed to stabilize the island’s electrical system while long-term repairs move forward.

“The temporary grid power mission gives CUC critical time and flexibility to safely assess and repair permanent infrastructure damaged by the storm,” said CUC Executive Director Kevin Watson. “Synchronizing temporary generation with an island power grid is a highly technical process, and we are working closely with USACE, FEMA, and our utility team to ensure power is restored safely, reliably, and sustainably for the people of Tinian.”

USACE is also supporting broader technical coordination efforts involving supplemental generation capabilities on Tinian, including evaluations and changes related to standby generators at the former Voice of America facility in coordination with Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) and other partners. By adding the NAVFAC generation to the system, careful synchronization with the MEP power systems is required to maintain grid stability and protect the community.

The grid power mission reflects the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Emergency Support Function #3 role during disasters, which includes temporarily supporting critical public works and infrastructure functions so local governments and utilities can focus on permanent recovery operations.

For the people of Tinian, officials say success ultimately means more than restoring electricity. It means helping stabilize daily life, supporting essential services, and restoring a sense of normalcy for the community as recovery from Super Typhoon Sinlaku continues.

“This milestone would not have been possible without the tireless dedication and partnership of so many individuals and organizations working around the clock to support Tinian’s recovery,” said Aldan. “On behalf of the people of Tinian and Aguiguan, I extend our deepest gratitude to the Commonwealth Utilities Corporation, emergency responders, military personnel, contractors, volunteers, federal and local partners, and every crew member who continues to serve our community during this challenging time. Their commitment, sacrifice, and support mean more to our island than words can express.”