Building For Tomorrow - A Conversation with Director Oscar Montoya

Aerial view of the entrance to the Port of Port Mansfield Port of Port Mansfield Harbor of Opportunity

How the Port Mansfield Bulkhead and Staging Dock Project Positions Willacy County for Maritime Opportunity

This Port belongs to Willacy County. This staging dock belongs to Willacy County. The opportunities it creates belong to every resident who has ever believed that Port Mansfield is worth investing.” — Oscar Montoya

RAYMONDVILLE, TX, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Willacy County Navigation District (WCND) today provided a community update on the ongoing Bulkhead and Staging Dock Project at the Port of Port Mansfield , highlighting its progress and strategic importance for the region’s maritime future.The project represents a critical infrastructure investment designed to provide safe, professional-grade commercial water access at Port Mansfield. A properly engineered bulkhead and shared staging dock are foundational elements for any working port, enabling vessels to safely dock, load, and unload while signaling to maritime operators that the facility is ready for business.“This bulkhead and staging dock is a port improvement project that gives our Harbor the kind of safe, certified water access infrastructure that any serious commercial port needs,” said WCND Director Oscar Montoya. “Right now, Port Mansfield doesn’t have a commercial-grade dock capable of handling the demands of working maritime traffic. This project fixes that.”Unlike large-scale ports that build dedicated, tenant-specific facilities, Port Mansfield is implementing a shared community staging dock model. This versatile, multi-use structure will serve a variety of users—including marine service companies, small cargo barge operators, commercial fishing operations, and charter/eco-tourism businesses—without requiring each partner to construct separate infrastructure. The approach maximizes efficiency and keeps the Port accessible to a broad range of compatible maritime activities. The community staging dock model is precisely what it sounds like: a single, well-engineered, multi-use dock facility that can serve a variety of maritime tenants and operational purposes without requiring each prospective partner to build their own dedicated infrastructure from scratch. Think of it as a port's "first handshake" with the commercial world — a professionally built, shared resource that lowers the barrier of entry for prospective business partners while demonstrating that the port is a capable and credible host.The project experienced a challenge in late 2025 when concrete footings from a prior construction phase were found to have failed. WCND and TxDOT responded decisively by immediately halting work, engaging additional engineering expertise, and developing corrected plans with fresh stamped approvals. The failed structure was removed, the foundation was rebuilt to meet all required standards, and construction resumed under TxDOT supervision.“We did the right thing,” Montoya emphasized. “When the problem was discovered, we stopped work, brought in independent expertise, and rebuilt the foundation properly. The structure being completed now meets every standard it needs to meet and will serve this community reliably for decades to come.”Community questions about the project’s purpose have circulated in recent months. Director Montoya addressed these concerns directly(click on the Bulkhead Project link to read the complete interview):*The staging dock is not being built for any specific company or large container shipping operation. No such partnerships have been proposed, negotiated, or agreed upon.*The Harbor’s current configuration, including the turning basin, imposes practical limitations that would be carefully evaluated for any future commercial proposals.*The project enhances capabilities for the entire Port community, including recreational fishing and tourism, without diminishing existing uses.“The recreational fishing community is the heart of Port Mansfield, and nothing we are doing changes that,” Montoya stated. “A stronger, more capable Port benefits every user—recreational, commercial, and environmental. This Port belongs to Willacy County. This staging dock belongs to Willacy County. And the opportunities it creates belong to every resident who has ever believed that Port Mansfield is worth investing in.”Upon completion, the certified commercial dock structure will position Port Mansfield to attract compatible maritime partnerships that can support economic growth in Willacy County. Potential activities include marine services, light cargo operations, commercial fishing support, and eco-tourism infrastructure—all while preserving the Port’s unique character on the Texas Gulf Coast.The Willacy County Navigation District expressed appreciation to the Port Mansfield community for its patience and continued engagement throughout the project.“The Willacy County Navigation District is doing its job—improving the Harbor, investing in infrastructure that creates opportunity, and doing so responsibly with the long-term interests of Willacy County residents as our guide,” Montoya concluded.The Port of Port Mansfield continues to serve as an economic and recreational anchor for Willacy County. For more information about the project or the District, visit willacynavigation.gov.About the Willacy County Navigation DistrictThe Willacy County Navigation District operates the Port of Port Mansfield, supporting commercial, recreational, and environmental interests along the Texas Gulf Coast.

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