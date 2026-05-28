26FC:0119 Stuart McGriff v. Iowa Representative - Dismissal Order

The Iowa Public Information Board

In re the Matter of: Stuart McGriff, Complainant And Concerning: Iowa Representative, Respondent Case Number: 26FC:0119 Dismissal Order ⤢

COMES NOW, Charlotte Miller, Executive Director for the Iowa Public Information Board (IPIB), and enters this Dismissal Order:

On April 27, 2026, Stuart McGriff (Complainant) filed formal complaint 26FC:0119, alleging that a member of the Iowa House of Representatives (Respondent) violated Iowa Code Chapter 22.

Facts

On April 12, 2026, Complainant alleges that he was blocked from an official Facebook page organized by Respondent, an individual representative currently serving as a member of the Iowa House of Representatives. Complainant states that he has made multiple requests seeking an explanation and a reversal of the decision, including requests for public records related to the decision to block his account. On April 27, 2026, Complainant filed formal complaint 26FC:0119, alleging a failure to respond to his requests, exclusion from a public forum, and a general lack of transparency surrounding the incident.

Applicable Law

“The [Iowa Public Information Board] shall not have jurisdiction over the judicial or legislative branches of state government or any entity, officer, or employee of those branches, or over the governor or the office of the governor.” Iowa Code § 23.12.

Analysis

Respondent is an officer of the state legislative branch, and this complaint is brought against her in that capacity. Because Iowa Code § 23.12 provides that IPIB does not have jurisdiction over the state legislative branch or “any entity, officer, or employee of” thereof, IPIB must dismiss this complaint for lack of jurisdiction without considering the allegations on their merits.

Conclusion

Iowa Code § 23.8 requires that a complaint be within the IPIB’s jurisdiction, appear legally sufficient, and have merit before the IPIB accepts a complaint. Following a review of the allegations on their face, it is found that this complaint does not meet those requirements.

Iowa Code § 23.12 excludes the state legislative branch, including legislative branch officials like Respondent, from the scope of IPIB’s jurisdiction. Dismissal is required without further review.

IT IS SO ORDERED: Formal complaint 26FC:0119 is dismissed as it is outside of IPIB’s jurisdiction pursuant to Iowa Code § 23.8(2) and Iowa Administrative Rule 497-2.1(2)(b).

Pursuant to Iowa Administrative Rule 497-2.1(3), the IPIB may “delegate acceptance or dismissal of a complaint to the executive director, subject to review by the board.” The IPIB will review this Order on May 21, 2026. Pursuant to IPIB rule 497-2.1(4), the parties will be notified in writing of its decision.

By the IPIB Executive Director,

_________________________

Charlotte J.M. Miller, J.D.

CERTIFICATE OF MAILING

This document was sent on May 6, 2026, to:

Stuart McGriff, Complainant