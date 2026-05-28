Dojo Air Appoints Endurance Athlete James Lawrence as Chief Performance Officer

Ironman Triathlon World Record-Holder Brings Unparalleled Expertise in Human Performance to Next-Gen Health Tracking Brand

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- DOJO Health, Inc. , creator of DOJO Air, the world’s first breath tracking and training platform, announces the appointment of James Lawrence as Chief Performance Officer (CPO). Widely known as the “Iron Cowboy,” Lawrence’s accomplishments in the world of endurance sports and his commitment to health, fitness and personal growth make him the perfect choice to lead DOJO Air’s performance research and development efforts.A New Chapter in Performance LeadershipLawrence’s record-breaking athletic career has earned him recognition from sports scientists, endurance coaches and fellow athletes worldwide. His approach to performance, rooted in data, disciplined recovery and a strong mental framework, aligns directly with DOJO Air’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of human possibility.“We don’t just build products for athletes, we build products for people who refuse to accept limits,” said Craig Olson, Chief Executive Officer, DOJO Air. “James has lived that philosophy more completely than perhaps any human being alive. His joining DOJO Air is a statement about who we are and where we’re going.”As Chief Performance Officer, Lawrence will lead DOJO Air’s efforts to embed world-class athletic science and performance philosophy into every aspect of the company’s products and culture. His responsibilities will include overseeing performance research and development, shaping athlete partnerships and ambassador programs and serving as the public embodiment of DOJO Air’s brand mission.The Iron CowboyLawrence holds multiple world records in ultra-endurance sports. In 2015, he embarked on the 50-50-50 challenge, completing 50 Ironman-distance triathlons in 50 consecutive days across all 50 states. In 2021, he became the first person to have completed 100 full-distance Ironman triathlons in 100 consecutive days.Each Ironman triathlon entails a 2.4-mile open-water swim, a 112-mile bike ride and a full 26.2-mile marathon run, totaling 140.6 miles of racing in a single day. Due to the extreme physical and mental demands such an event places on the body, completing just one Ironman triathlon is a feat accomplished by fewer than 1% of the global population. James Lawrence, however, accomplished this 100 days in a row without a single day of rest.“Every single morning for 100 days, I had to find a reason to keep going,” said Lawrence. “What I learned through that journey, about the body, about the mind, about what performance really means, is something I’ve spent years thinking about how to share with the world. DOJO Air gives me that platform.”Through this new partnership with James Lawrence, DOJO Air is excited not only to continue providing state-of-the-art breathwork technology to users but also to have a leading voice in endurance sports, guiding its performance research and development initiatives.For media inquiries, interviews, or high-resolution photography, please contact Anna Kate Womack at annakate.womack@otterpr.com.About James LawrenceJames Lawrence is a world-record endurance athlete, performance coach, and speaker. He is the only person in history to complete 100 full-distance Ironman triathlons in 100 consecutive days. Over his distinguished athletic career, Lawrence has competed on six continents and inspired hundreds of thousands of people through his story of discipline, resilience, and relentless pursuit of the possible. James Lawrence has a comprehensive, system-driven coaching program and mental framework launching in July called “The Iron Protocol.”About DOJO Health, Inc.Based in San Diego, Calif., DOJO Health, Inc., is the creator of DOJO Air, a smart breath-training device that tests, trains, and tracks lung performance using guided light feedback, volumetric breathing, and interactive data to improve respiratory health. DOJO Air is designed to turn breathing—one of the body’s most fundamental processes—into a trainable, trackable performance metric, empowering users to strengthen their lungs, regulate stress, and unlock better physical and mental performance through smarter breathing. Learn more at https://www.dojoair.com/ or at its Kickstarter campaign

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.