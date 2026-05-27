USACRC Risk Management Newsletter 25-29 MAY 2026
CARBON MONOXIDE POISONING
The Soldiers in the containerized kitchen continued to prepare food without giving the alarm another thought. After all, why would it go off if there was no smoke or fire? Fast forward 30 minutes, and there is a mass casualty event at the Role 2. Eight Soldiers arrive complaining of headaches, nausea, dizziness and breathing difficulties. Seven of those are immediately evacuated to higher levels of care to combat the effects of carbon monoxide poisoning.
Read more at:
https://safety.army.mil/MEDIA/Risk-Management-Magazine/ArtMID/7428/ArticleID/8239/The-Silent-Killer?utm_source=email&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=riskmgmt&utm_content=rmn-thisweek01
HEAT ILLNESS PREVENTION
Hot weather operations demand vigilance, discipline and planning. By integrating heat illness prevention into all phases of training and operations and promoting a safety-first mindset off duty, the Army preserves its most vital resource — its Soldiers.
Read more at:
https://safety.army.mil/MEDIA/Risk-Management-Magazine/ArtMID/7428/ArticleID/8240/Heat-Illness-Prevention?utm_source=email&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=riskmgmt&utm_content=rmn-thisweek02
OVERLANDING IN THE PNW
Have you ever tried airing down your tires in a sideways rain while standing ankle-deep in moss-covered mud with a raccoon staring at you like you’re an idiot? I have. Welcome to overlanding in the Pacific Northwest, where the margin for error is paper thin.
Read more at:
https://safety.army.mil/MEDIA/Risk-Management-Magazine/ArtMID/7428/ArticleID/8241/Moss-Mud-and-Mistakes?utm_source=email&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=riskmgmt&utm_content=rmn-thisweek03
ODSAP 2026
To assist you with making every Soldier aware of the off-duty hazards they will face in the upcoming months, we've updated the Off-Duty Safety Awareness Presentation. The presentation includes the latest information regarding off-duty mishaps, new graphics and embedded videos, as well as speaker notes.
Check it out at:
https://safety.army.mil/OFF-DUTY/Home-and-Family/Off-Duty-Safety-Awareness-Presentation-2026
SUBSCRIBE TO RM
Would you like the Risk Management newsletter delivered directly to your inbox? If so, you can subscribe to it and other products at:
https://safety.army.mil/MEDIA/Safety-Subscriptions-Feeds?utm_source=email&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=riskmgmt&utm_content=rmn-subscribe
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.