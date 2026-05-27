CSols Podcast, Decoding the Digital Lab, Marks 1 Year of Lab Informatics Conversations

Decoding the Digital Lab celebrates 1 year of helping lab leaders navigate LIMS, AI data security, and automation with CSols hosts & industry experts. CSols is the premier lab informatics solutions provider in North America

Decoding the Digital Lab podcast celebrates 1 year of helping lab leaders navigate LIMS, AI data security, and automation with CSols hosts & industry experts.

Our goal has always been to arm lab leaders with the language they need to translate technical informatics into value” — Lisa Richard

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Decoding the Digital Lab with CSols podcast is celebrating its one-year anniversary this month. Since its launch in mid-2025, the show has transformed from a strategic content initiative into an essential global hub for laboratory managers, IT directors, and scientific executives navigating complex digital transformations.

Hosted by Megan Pettyjohn and a few additional CSols guest hosts, the podcast cuts through the industry buzz to tackle critical real-world realities. Over its inaugural season, Decoding the Digital Lab has addressed the vital shifts moving physical science and life science laboratories past the honeymoon phase of technology adoption into long-term infrastructure planning.

Throughout the past year, the podcast has welcomed highly respected subject matter experts and industry titans, detailing technical challenges such as:

• AI Security and Intellectual Property Protection: Featuring Incyte Senior Engineer Anthony Lisi exposing the structural threats of vibe coding and unvetted AI usage in private code repositories.

• The Lab of the Future and Software Hype: Featuring Dan DeAlmeida, former VP of Product Management at ZONTAL, detailing incremental workflow approaches over expensive, niche tech-chasing.

• Accelerated Scientific Discovery: Featuring Rob Brown, Global VP of the Scientific Office at Sapio Sciences, on using natural-language assistants to speed up discovery phases and break the "27-system shuffle" facing modern bench scientists.

• Breaking Down Massive Industry Gaps: From navigating a LIMS implementation with consultant Cody MacEachearn to unmasking the massive financial drain of legacy "zombie apps" with ZONTAL’s David Hunt.

Reflecting on the milestone, Lisa Richard, Director of New Ventures at CSols, shared:

"We launched this series because we realized that the biggest barrier to laboratory innovation isn’t the technology; it’s strategic planning and change management. Our goal has always been to arm lab leaders with the language they need to translate technical informatics into value that wins over executive decision makers and leads to broad adoption."

In its first year, the show successfully powered engagement across Spotify and YouTube, driven by top-performing segments exploring the strategic necessity of FAIR (Findable, Accessible, Interoperable, Reusable) data models to ground corporate AI initiatives.

Looking ahead to Season Two, listeners can expect deeper investigations into global supply chain impacts, more insights from industry lab managers, and practical roadmaps for 2026 and beyond.

New episodes of Decoding the Digital Lab stream on Spotify, YouTube, Amazon, Castbox, Goodpods, iHeartRadio, Pocket Casts, Overcast, and Apple Music. To listen to the latest episodes or download technical resources, visit the CSols Knowledge Bank or subscribe directly.

About CSols Inc.

For more than two decades, CSols Inc. has been the premier vendor-neutral and independent laboratory informatics consultancy in North America. We bridge the gap between scientific workflows and IT to maximize your digital transformation ROI. Our comprehensive services include strategic consulting, AI data readiness, implementation, integration, and validation. We serve diverse industries, including life sciences, energy, consumer products, chemical and specialty materials, food and beverage, and public health, among others. CSols blends deep domain expertise with a commitment to data integrity, while empowering organizations like yours to enhance efficiency, ensure compliance, and turn laboratory data into a strategic asset.

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