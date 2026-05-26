AADB Mid-Year Meeting Addresses Dental Regulation Challenges

AADB Mid-Year Meeting 2026

Four new regional caucus chairs elected as boards confront rising disciplinary concerns nationwide

Dental regulation has an important role in protecting the public, and gatherings like this one are proof that the people leading this industry are genuinely committed to getting it right.” — Dr. Clifford Feingold, Chair, AADB

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The American Association of Dental Boards (AADB), a leading organization in dental regulation, hosted its Mid-Year Meeting April 24-25 in Chicago, convening dental board members and stakeholders from across the country for two days of focused discussion on critical issues facing the profession.The centerpiece of this year's meeting was a featured panel on Competency and Standard-of-Care Issues in Dental Regulation. As dental boards nationwide report a growing number of public complaints related to competency to practice and following board-established practice guidelines, attendees heard firsthand from regulators about how different states approach and manage these cases. An Attorney Roundtable added further depth to the program, as two board legal counsel led an engaging conversation on disciplinary cases and the investigative efforts required to address them."Dental boards are asking harder questions, sharing better solutions, and pushing the profession forward in ways that will benefit patients and practitioners for years to come," said Dr. Clifford Feingold, Chair, AADB. "Dental regulation has an important role in protecting the public, and gatherings like this one are proof that the people leading this industry are genuinely committed to getting it right."The AADB also elected four new regional caucus chairs to guide regional conversations and elevate diverse perspectives within the organization. Dr. Frank Maggio of Illinois will lead the North Caucus, Dr. Melodie Jones of Alabama will lead the South Caucus, Dr. Russel Chin of Rhode Island will lead the East Caucus, and Dr. Brady Moorehead of Texas will lead the West Caucus."AADB meetings are a great way for stakeholders and Board Members to network, connect and learn of the factors impacting their colleagues," said Kimber Cobb, Executive Director, AADB. "The quality of these conversations and the relationships built around them is what makes this work so meaningful for dental boards and the communities they protect."With the 136th Annual Meeting of the AADB scheduled for Oct. 17-18 as part of the Dental Testing and Regulatory Summit in Washington, D.C., the organization continues to build on the connections and conversations that define events like the Mid-Year Meeting. The Summit brings together dental regulators, educators, and stakeholders committed to advancing public health, safety, and welfare through sound, forward-thinking dental regulation.

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