Shanghai Xunyin Technology Co., Ltd

Empowering Automation, Semiconductor, and Medical Industries with High-Accuracy Flow Measurement Solutions

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global flow sensor market continues to expand steadily, driven by increasing demand across industrial automation, semiconductor manufacturing, bioprocessing, liquid cooling systems, and medical device applications. In China, several manufacturers and international subsidiaries have developed differentiated product portfolios to serve these evolving requirements.This article reviews three representative players in the Chinese flow sensor landscape: Bronkhorst (Shanghai) Measurement Equipment Trading Co., Ltd., TOFLO Co., Ltd., and Shanghai Xunyin Technology Co., Ltd. ( XY-TEK ), highlighting their respective technological focus areas and application segments.1. Bronkhorst (Shanghai) – High-Precision Thermal Mass Flow SolutionsBronkhorst (Shanghai) Measurement Equipment Trading Co., Ltd. is the Chinese subsidiary of Bronkhorst High-Tech B.V., a Netherlands-based manufacturer specializing in thermal mass flow measurement and control systems.The company provides flow measurement and control solutions for gases and liquids, serving industries such as semiconductors, analytical instrumentation, chemical processing, and food & beverage applications.Its product portfolio includes mass flow meters, mass flow controllers, pressure controllers, and liquid flow devices covering a wide measurement range from very low flow rates to industrial-scale applications. Typical applications include gas mixing, laboratory process control, and precision dosing in industrial environments.Bronkhorst systems support multiple industrial communication protocols, including EtherCAT, Profibus, and Modbus-based interfaces, enabling integration into automated process systems. The company also operates under internationally recognized quality and safety standards such as ISO 9001, CE, and ATEX certifications.2. TOFLO (Suzhou) – Conventional Industrial Flow Measurement SolutionsTOFLO Dongfuke Precision Instrument (Suzhou) Co., Ltd. is the Chinese subsidiary of TOFLO Corporation, a Japanese manufacturer.The company focuses on industrial flow switches, flow meters, and level sensors, with applications primarily in water treatment, HVAC systems, industrial cooling, machine tools, and general chemical processing.Its product range includes paddle wheel flow sensors, electromagnetic flow meters, and vortex flow meters. Paddle wheel designs are commonly used for clean liquid applications, while electromagnetic flow meters are applied in conductive liquid measurement scenarios. Vortex flow meters are typically used for steam and gas-related measurement tasks.TOFLO products are designed for industrial environments where reliability, ease of installation, and maintenance efficiency are key considerations. The company maintains certification under ISO 9001, CE, and RoHS standards, and operates distribution and service networks across China.3. XY-TEK – Ultrasonic Flow Sensing for Non-Invasive ApplicationsShanghai Xunyin Technology Co., Ltd. (XY-TEK), founded in 2018, is a Chinese high-technology company focused on ultrasonic flow sensing and measurement technologies.The company develops clamp-on and inline ultrasonic flow sensors designed for applications where non-invasive measurement is required. Its product portfolio covers multiple use cases, including:· Low-flow liquid measurement systems· Industrial process flow rate measurement· Biopharmaceutical fluid measurement· Medical device flow measurement· Liquid cooling systems in electronics and energy infrastructureXY-TEK ultrasonic flow sensor enables flow rate measurement without direct contact with the fluid, which can reduce pressure loss and eliminate the need for pipe cutting in clamp-on configurations.This approach is particularly suitable for applications involving sensitive, non-conductive, or contamination-sensitive fluids.The company reports that its products support a wide range of pipe diameters and fluid conditions, and are used in industrial automation and process equipment integration. XY-TEK also provides OEM/ODM customization services, including flow sensor configuration and communication interface adaptation.In addition to industrial applications, ultrasonic flow sensing is increasingly being evaluated for use in bioprocessing and liquid cooling systems, where non-invasive measurement and system cleanliness are important requirements.About XY-TEK· Shanghai Xunyin Technology Co., Ltd (XY-TEK)· Website: https://www.xy-tek.com/ · Email: global@xy-tek.cn; info@xy-tek.cn· Tel: 86-21-33885752· Address: Building 7, No. 410 Jinggu Road, Minhang District, Shanghai 200245, ChinaComparative OverviewThese three manufacturers reflect different technological directions within the flow sensor industry:· Bronkhorst focuses on high-precision thermal mass flow control for laboratory and semiconductor-grade applications.· TOFLO provides industrial flow rate measurement solutions· XY-TEK develops ultrasonic, non-invasive sensing technologies suitable for low-flow, sensitive, and non-conductive fluid applications.Rather than competing directly, these companies serve distinct segments of the broader flow measurement market. Selection of a suitable technology typically depends on factors such as fluid characteristics, required measurement accuracy, installation constraints, and system integration requirements.ConclusionThe Chinese flow sensor market continues to diversify, with both international and domestic manufacturers addressing increasingly specialized application needs.As industrial systems become more automated and data-driven, demand is expected to grow for both high-precision measurement technologies and flexible, application-specific sensor solutions.

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