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The Business Research Company's Aleurone Ingredient Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report

Expected to grow to $1.58 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The aleurone ingredient market is experiencing rapid expansion as consumers become more health-conscious and demand nutrient-rich food components. This sector, centered around a unique grain-derived ingredient, is evolving with shifting dietary preferences and innovations in food technology. Let’s explore the current market size, key growth drivers, major players, and regional dynamics shaping this promising industry.

Market Size and Anticipated Growth Trajectory of the Aleurone Ingredient Market

The aleurone ingredient market has witnessed significant growth in recent years. It is projected to increase from $1.05 billion in 2025 to $1.14 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3%. This expansion during the past period has been driven by greater awareness about the benefits of dietary fiber, a rising intake of fortified cereals, increased demand for functional bakery products, growth in the food processing sector, and a higher utilization of wheat bran and grain by-products.

Looking ahead, the aleurone ingredient market is expected to continue its upward momentum, reaching $1.58 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 8.5%. Factors contributing to this anticipated growth include a growing interest in plant-based nutrition, heightened focus on gut health and digestive wellness, expansion of the nutraceutical and dietary supplement industries, increasing consumption of organic foods, and advances in grain bioactive extraction technologies. Key trends during the forecast period comprise more demand for clean-label functional food components, rising use of high-fiber grain-based nutritional additives, broader adoption of plant-based fortified bakery ingredients, expanding nutraceutical applications for grain bioactives, and a growing preference for organic and non-GMO aleurone products.

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Understanding Aleurone Ingredients and Their Nutritional Value

Aleurone ingredient is derived from the aleurone layer, a nutrient-dense outer layer of cereal grains such as wheat, situated between the bran and endosperm. This layer is naturally rich in dietary fiber, proteins, vitamins, minerals, and bioactive compounds. Extracted aleurone ingredients are incorporated into various food products like bakery goods, cereals, and dietary supplements to boost their nutritional content and provide health benefits.

Functional Food Demand Driving Aleurone Ingredient Market Growth

The increasing demand for functional foods and nutritional ingredients is a significant driver of the aleurone ingredient market. Functional foods deliver health benefits beyond basic nutrition, such as enhancing digestion, supporting the immune system, and improving overall wellness. As consumers become more health-aware, they seek foods that help in disease prevention and promote long-term health. Aleurone ingredients meet this demand by offering a rich source of dietary fiber, vitamins, minerals, and bioactive compounds that enhance the nutritional profile of food products. For example, in October 2023, Glanbia Nutritionals reported a global rise in consumer preference for foods that improve nutrition or bodily functions, with increases of 4 percentage points in Canada and Brazil, and 5 percentage points in the United States and China compared to 2022. This trend is propelling the aleurone ingredient market forward.

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Impact of Lifestyle-Related Health Issues on Aleurone Ingredient Demand

Another important factor fueling growth in the aleurone ingredient market is the rising prevalence of lifestyle-related health conditions such as obesity, diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases. These conditions often result from unhealthy diets, sedentary habits, and elevated stress, largely driven by high consumption of processed and nutrient-poor foods that are rich in sugars and unhealthy fats but low in essential nutrients and fiber. Aleurone ingredients contribute to healthier dietary choices by providing high levels of dietary fiber, antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals that support better digestion, blood sugar regulation, and heart health. According to the World Health Organization in June 2024, nearly 31% of adults worldwide—around 1.8 billion people—failed to meet physical activity recommendations, a figure expected to reach 35% by 2030, increasing the risk of lifestyle-related diseases. This growing health burden is boosting demand for aleurone-based nutritional solutions.

Consumer Preference for Clean-Label Ingredients Supporting Aleurone Market Expansion

The rising consumer preference for clean-label ingredients is another key trend enhancing the aleurone ingredient market. Clean-label refers to natural, minimally processed components that consumers can easily recognize on product labels and that exclude artificial additives or synthetic chemicals. As health-conscious consumers increasingly seek simple and natural food formulations, aleurone ingredients provide an ideal solution by contributing naturally derived nutrients. This allows food manufacturers to reduce artificial substances while maintaining both nutritional quality and product appeal. In 2024, the Organic Integrity Cooperative reported a striking 92% year-over-year increase in new organic certifications in the United States, with 9,429 new certifications granted compared to 4,918 in 2023. This surge reflects growing demand for natural ingredients like aleurone, further driving market growth.

Regional Overview and Growth Patterns in the Aleurone Ingredient Market

In 2025, North America dominated the aleurone ingredient market, holding the largest regional share. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to lead in terms of growth rate during the forecast period. The market report covers comprehensive regional insights including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, offering a broad perspective on global market developments.

What’s included in our 2026 market reports:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel-based forecasting dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trend analysis

• Updated graphics and tables

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