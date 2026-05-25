Electrical Service Categories Remain Listed for Local Properties

Mike & Mike Services, Inc. offers 24/7 emergency electrical solutions, EV charging, and more for residential and commercial properties in Fort Myers, FL.

We believe every Fort Myers property owner deserves elite electrical safety. This expansion is about providing the expertise and resilience our community needs to stay powered and protected.” — Matt Behrnes, Owner/Founder of Mike & Mike Services, Inc.

FORT MYERS, FL, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mike & Mike Services, Inc . provides electrical service information for residential, commercial, and emergency work through its Florida office, covering EV charging, panel upgrades, generator systems, lighting, signage, LED retrofits, buildouts, home wiring, and repair needs.Serving property owners and businesses in Fort Myers, FL, Mike & Mike Services, Inc is positioned as a Local Electrician in Fort Myers FL for routine electrical work and urgent repair needs. Website details reference sparking panels, buzzing breakers, storm or water damage, burning smells, total power loss, outlet repair, and service calls connected to home and business properties.Operating across Southwest Florida, service information connects Florida work with commercial needs and simple home repair. Listed electrical categories include Level 2 EV charging stations, 200A and 400A panel upgrades, whole-house standby generators, outdoor security lighting, pole lighting, signage, LED retrofits, tenant buildouts, facility maintenance, parking lot lighting, and home wiring.Relevant property needs in Fort Myers, FL, may involve power access, lighting, equipment use, storm-related repairs, code-related service work, or generator readiness during hurricane season. As a Local Electrician, Mike & Mike Services, Inc lists 24 Hour Electrical service in Fort Myers, FL among its public service details, including support for outages, hazardous failures, and other electrical concerns that do not follow business hours.Company Profile:Mike & Mike Services, Inc. works in the electrical service sector, handling residential, commercial, industrial, emergency, EV charging, generator, panel, lighting, signage, retrofit, buildout, and wiring services through its Virginia and Florida operations.

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