Automatic Teller Machine (ATM) Security Market Size and Share Automatic Teller Machine (ATM) Security Market Growth Forecast Automatic Teller Machine (ATM) Security Market Segmentation

The Business Research Company's Automatic Teller Machine (ATM) Security Market: Future Demand and Top Key Players Analysis | 2030

Expected to grow to $26.85 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Automatic Teller Machine (ATM) Security market to surpass $27 billion in 2030. In comparison, the Cybersecurity Services market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $174 billion by 2030, with Automatic Teller Machine (ATM) Security to represent around 15% of the parent market. Within the broader Information Technology industry, which is expected to be $13,788 billion by 2030, the Automatic Teller Machine (ATM) Security market is estimated to account for nearly 0.2% of the total market value.

Which Will Be The Biggest Region In The Automatic Teller Machine (ATM) Security Market In 2030?

North America will be the largest region in the automatic teller machine (ATM) security market in 2030, valued at $10 billion. The market is expected to grow from $7 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7%. The strong growth can be attributed to the high penetration of ATM networks across urban and rural areas, increasing frequency of sophisticated cyber and physical attacks on ATMs, growing adoption of advanced encryption and authentication technologies, rising investments by financial institutions in secure banking infrastructure, and the presence of leading security solution providers driving continuous innovation in ATM protection systems across the region.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Automatic Teller Machine (ATM) Security Market In 2030?

The USA will be the largest country in the automatic teller machine (ATM) security market in 2030, valued at $9 billion. The market is expected to grow from $6 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7%. The strong growth can be attributed to the large installed base of ATMs, increasing incidents of card skimming and malware-based attacks, rapid deployment of next-generation ATM security software and monitoring solutions, stringent regulatory requirements for financial data protection, and strong focus by banks on enhancing customer trust through secure and resilient self-service banking channels across the country.

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What Will Be The Largest Segment In The Automatic Teller Machine (ATM) Security Market In 2030?

The automatic teller machine (ATM) security market is segmented by offering into software, and services. The software market will be the largest segment of the automatic teller machine (ATM) security market segmented by offering, accounting for 66% or $18 billion of the total in 2030. The software market will be supported by the growing deployment of real-time fraud detection platforms, increasing demand for centralized ATM monitoring systems, rising adoption of AI-driven threat intelligence and predictive analytics, continuous upgrades of ATM operating systems to address emerging vulnerabilities, and enhanced integration capabilities with banking networks for proactive risk management across ATM ecosystems.

The automatic teller machine (ATM) security market is segmented by ATM type into onsite automatic teller machines (ATMs), and offsite automatic teller machines (ATMs).

The automatic teller machine (ATM) security market is segmented by application into fraud detection, security management, anti-skimming, and other applications.

The automatic teller machine (ATM) security market is segmented by industry vertical into banking, independent ATM deployers, hospitality sector, educational institutions, and other industry verticals.

What Is The Expected CAGR For The Automatic Teller Machine (ATM) Security Market Leading Up To 2030?

The expected CAGR for the automatic teller machine (ATM) security market leading up to 2030 is 7%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Automatic Teller Machine (ATM) Security Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global automatic teller machine (ATM) security market leading up to 2030 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to increase concerns related to ATM fraud and malware attacks, accelerate the expansion of ATM networks and financial inclusion initiatives, and support the evolution of advanced cybersecurity and authentication technologies for secure banking operations.

Rising ATM Fraud and Malware Attacks - The rising ATM fraud and malware attacks are expected to become a key growth driver for the automatic teller machine (ATM) security market by 2030. Increasingly sophisticated attack methods, including jackpotting, card trapping, and network-based intrusions, are compelling financial institutions to strengthen ATM security frameworks. Banks are deploying advanced monitoring systems and endpoint protection solutions to detect anomalies and prevent unauthorized access in real time. The growing financial impact of ATM-related crimes is further accelerating investments in robust security mechanisms. This heightened threat landscape is reinforcing continuous demand for advanced ATM protection solutions. As a result, rising ATM fraud and malware attacks are anticipated to contribute approximately 2.1% annual growth to the market.

Expansion Of ATM Networks And Financial Inclusion - The expansion of ATM networks and financial inclusion is expected to emerge as a major factor driving the growth of the automatic teller machine (ATM) security market by 2030. Increasing deployment of ATMs in semi-urban and rural areas is expanding access to banking services, particularly in developing economies. This widespread expansion is creating a larger attack surface, necessitating enhanced security measures across distributed ATM infrastructures. Financial institutions are therefore focusing on scalable and centralized security solutions to safeguard transactions and user data. The continuous growth of ATM installations is strengthening the need for consistent and reliable protection systems. Consequently, the expansion of ATM networks and financial inclusion is projected to contribute around 1.7% annual growth to the market.

Evolution Of Advanced Cybersecurity And Authentication Technologies - The evolution of advanced cybersecurity and authentication technologies is expected to act as a key growth catalyst for the automatic teller machine (ATM) security market by 2030. Innovations such as biometric authentication, encryption-based communication, and AI-powered threat detection are transforming ATM security capabilities. These technologies enable secure user verification and proactive identification of potential risks, enhancing overall system resilience. Financial institutions are increasingly adopting integrated security platforms to address evolving digital threats and ensure secure transaction environments. Continuous technological advancements are therefore accelerating the adoption of next-generation ATM security solutions. Therefore, the evolution of advanced cybersecurity and authentication technologies is projected to contribute approximately 1.5% annual growth to the market.

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What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Automatic Teller Machine (ATM) Security Market In 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the software, and services market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $8 billion in market value by 2030, driven by increasing adoption of advanced ATM security solutions, rising incidents of ATM fraud and cyberattacks, growing demand for real-time monitoring and surveillance systems, advancements in encryption and authentication technologies, expansion of banking infrastructure and ATM networks, and stringent regulatory requirements for financial security and compliance. This surge reflects the accelerating focus on enhancing transaction security, preventing financial fraud, and strengthening banking infrastructure resilience, fuelling transformative growth within the broader ATM security industry.

The software market is projected to grow by $5 billion, and the services market by $3 billion over the next five years from 2025 to 2030.

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