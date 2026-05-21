Strategic Communications Wing One Awarded Omaha Trophy

TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OK -- U.S. Strategic Command (USSTRATCOM) and the Strategic Command Consultation Committee (SCCC) awarded the Omaha Trophy for global operations to Strategic Communications Wing One (SCW) 1 during a ceremony at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, May 14, 2026.

The Omaha Trophy, originally created by the citizens of Omaha in 1971, is awarded annually to recognize units demonstrating the highest standards of excellence in strategic deterrence. It stands alone as the highest honor bestowed upon a nuclear enterprise unit by a civilian organization.

U.S. Navy Adm. Rich Correll, commander, USSTRATCOM, and Javier Fernandez, a member of the SCCC presented the award on behalf of the committee and the citizens of Omaha, Nebraska.

"Behind the 7,000 flight hours and the complex systems is a team of dedicated Sailors who are the heart of our strategic advantage,” said Correll. “This award honors their personal sacrifice and relentless dedication to a mission that demands perfection every single day. Their performance ensures the line of communication to our nuclear forces is unbreakable."

During the presentation, SCW-1 was recognized for having flawlessly completed over 1,600 sorties totaling over 7,000 mishap-free flight hours; safeguarding worldwide nuclear deterrence.

“Every communications unit in the command is exceptional, which makes winning the Omaha Trophy an incredibly difficult feat,” said Fernandez. “Your operational readiness, your seamless execution of command and control duties, your mastery of complex systems has set a new benchmark for excellence. You have proven, beyond a shadow of a doubt, that you are absolutely the best at what you do.”

While the award was given for the wing’s performance in 2025, SCW-1 has continued to conduct strategic nuclear deterrence operations without fail. Since the end of 2025, SCW-1 has completed more than 10 exercises, over 3,500 flight hours and spent 14,500 hours on alert. Assuring non-stop active strategic nuclear deterrence across the globe.

“It is truly an honor to receive an award as prestigious as the Omaha Trophy,” said Capt. David Gardner, commodore, SCW-1. “This award was earned by each and every one of the Sailors who are working day and night to provide assured communications for our great nation. Their sacrifices and dedication to excellence remind our adversaries that we are incredibly skilled, capable and always ready.”

SCW-1 is operating 24/7 to provide survivable and endurable communications between U.S. nuclear forces and the National Command Authority via the Navy’s E-6B Mercury aircraft by receiving, verifying and retransmitting emergency action messages. In addition to the Navy’s Take Charge and Move Out (TACAMO) mission, SCW-1 is currently the operating platform for USSTRATCOM’s airborne command post, known as “Looking Glass.”

Units assigned to SCW-1 include, Fleet Air Reconnaissance Squadrons (VQ) 3, 4 and 7, Mobile Support Unit (MSU) 1 and TACAMO Weapons School.

USSTRATCOM has global responsibilities assigned through the Unified Command Plan that include strategic deterrence, nuclear operations, joint electromagnetic spectrum operations, global strike, missile defense, and analysis and targeting.