JBLM hosts Law Enforcement Torch Run, supports Special Olympics athletes

JOINT BASE LEWIS-McCHORD, Wash. –Jonah Tolar, 20, of Yelm, is a runner, a golfer and a longtime Joint Base Lewis-McChord Tiger — a member of the base’s Special Olympics Washington team.

On May 21 at JBLM, Tolar led his team in the Special Olympics Athlete Oath and helped carry the Flame of Hope during the 2026 Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Washington.

“I want to do it for my family,” he said. “I want to do it to represent my team.”

The event, hosted by JBLM’s 504th Military Police Battalion, included a 1.5-mile run through Lewis Main, bringing together military personnel, local law enforcement and the athletes.

The torch was passed from an Olympia Police Department representative to the JBLM Provost Marshal, Lt. Col. Abby Lanni, during the opening ceremony. She helped the athletes run with it, and then it was passed on to a Lakewood Police Department representative.

“Words just do not describe how important this day is for us,” Lanni said, emphasizing a focus on friendship.

The event was also significant to Tolar’s dad, Corey Tolar. He retired from the U.S. Army at JBLM, where he was a member of I Corps.

“I think it’s good to support the dependents and kids with special needs, to show them that they’re not alone and there are people who support them,” he said.

Genia Stewart, JBLM Morale, Welfare and Recreation program coordinator for Special Olympics at JBLM, called the torch run “a blessing.”

“Having the soldiers support our athletes is amazing,” she said. “They get to watch them grow like I have through the program. Jonah (Tolar) started when he was like 8 years old with me.”

The 2026 Special Olympics Washington State Spring Games will be held in Tacoma and Federal Way from May 29-31. To learn more, visit [https://specialolympicswashington.org/event/2026-state-spring-games/](https://specialolympicswashington.org/event/2026-state-spring-games/).

To learn more about youth sports at JBLM, visit [https://jblm.armymwr.com/programs/youth-sports-and-fitness](https://jblm.armymwr.com/programs/youth-sports-and-fitness) or email [usarmy.jblm.imcom.list.dfmwr-cys-sports@army.mil](mailto:usarmy.jblm.imcom.list.dfmwr-cys-sports@army.mil).