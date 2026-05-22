TiniFiber Acquires Fiber Optic Connectivity Specialist CoreLinc

Deal extends portfolio of services, strengthens logistical capabilities and delivers greater reach across North America

CoreLinc’s integration into the TiniFiber family delivers precisely the kind of vertical integration our customers have been asking for.” — Tom Artinian, CEO at TiniFiber

LINDENHURST, NY, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TiniFiber , the innovator and patent holder behind the industry's most advanced lightweight fiber optic cabling systems, today announced the successful close of its acquisition of CoreLinc LLC, a Southeast-based leader in fiber optic connectivity solutions with nearly 20 years of specialized expertise. The transaction marks a pivotal step in TiniFiber's mission to unleash the full potential of a connected world by delivering a more complete, vertically integrated fiber optic platform to customers across North America and beyond.CoreLinc has built an exceptional reputation as a fiber optic connectivity and services specialist within the rapidly growing data center and broadband communications markets. Over nearly two decades, the company has earned an impressive track record supporting extensive network deployments for world-class customers delivering mission-critical connectivity infrastructure at scale and on time.The acquisition of CoreLinc strengthens TiniFiber's position as a complete fiber optic solutions provider. CoreLinc’s deep connectivity expertise complements TiniFiber’s existing portfolio, delivering the end-to-end vertical integration that customers across the data communications industry increasingly require.“CoreLinc’s integration into the TiniFiber family delivers precisely the kind of vertical integration our customers have been asking for,” says Tom Artinian, Chief Executive Officer, TiniFiber. “Adding CoreLinc’s capabilities to our comprehensive offerings means we can now support customers across the entire fiber optic solution lifecycle.“This acquisition also expands our US footprint in a meaningful way, allowing us to provide faster, more responsive support to customers across North America.”“TiniFiber’s philosophy of delivering advanced, purpose-built cable technologies and services that meet the demanding requirements of today’s infrastructure perfectly aligns with everything CoreLinc has stood for over the past two decades,” says David Draper, VP of Operations, CoreLinc LLC. “Bringing our two organizations together is a natural fit; and a powerful one. Our combined capabilities extend the portfolio of high-performance fiber optic solutions available to customers across North America, and we look forward to the opportunities this creates for our teams and the markets we serve.”This acquisition is the latest development in support of TiniFiber’s commitment to building the infrastructure that powers a more connected world – one where advanced fiber optic technology is accessible, deployable, and performance-proven across every critical vertical.For more information on TiniFiber’s expanded portfolio and services, visit www.tinifiber.com About TiniFiber:TiniFiber is an award-winning and U.S. patented innovator that has redefined industry standards. It develops high-speed fiber optics, including custom fiber, as well as offering tools and test services. The company is well known for its Micro Armor FiberCable, a revolutionary solution, that is 65% smaller and 75% lighter than traditional Aluminum Interlock Armor (AIA) cables and trusted by prominent technology, construction, and IT corporations.Micro Armor Fiberboasts the industry’s smallest outer diameter, featuring a crush-proof, rodent-resistant design, capable of withstanding the harshest environmental conditions. Its stainless-steel construction provides unparalleled durability, making it ideal for aerial, underground, and powered cable applications, including A/V & Security, Commercial & Residential, DAS/Wireless, Broadband, Transportation, and Data Center installations.TiniFiberis a registered trademark and Micro Armor Fiberis a registered trademark of CertiCable, Inc. Kevlaris a registered trademark of DuPont deNemours, Inc.Patent notice: TiniFiberproducts are protected by patents in the United States and other jurisdictions (countries). This list is not exhaustive, and additional TiniFiberproducts not specifically enumerated herein may also be subject to patent protection - https://tinifiber.com/patent-notices/ About CoreLinc LLCCoreLinc LLC is a Southeast-based specialist in fiber optic connectivity solutions, delivering precision-built products for data center, broadband, and enterprise network applications. With nearly two decades of expertise, CoreLinc provides customers with a fully integrated path from product concept to market-ready delivery, supported by a capable domestic workforce and a network of trusted domestic and international supplier partners.

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