Clarion Concerts Launches Master Class Series with Harmony Project Hudson

Photo courtesy: Harmony Project Hudson

Non-profit organizations Clarion Concerts and Harmony Project Hudson partner to host a music education Master Class series for local students

We're thrilled to launch this new Master Class series in partnership with Harmony Project Hudson. I'm deeply inspired by these students and excited to be part of their early musical journey.” — Melissa White, Artistic Director of Clarion Concerts

HUDSON, NY, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Clarion Concerts is pleased to announce the launch of a special Master Class series hosted by Artistic Director, Melissa White. This initiative is presented in partnership with Harmony Project Hudson , a non-profit organization providing tuition-free music education and mentorship to students in the Hudson, NY K-12 school district.​ The first class will take place Sunday, June 14 at Hudson Hall at the Historic Hudson Opera House, and will include a program of five 20-minute one-on-one lessons with Harmony Project Hudson’s Level C violin students, where each student will perform a prepared selection. At the end, there will be a Q&A for the class and the chance for additional time to work together as a group -- plus, pizza and drinks for everyone in attendance!Part of an educational outreach effort that Clarion Concerts created to further advance its mission of bringing world-class chamber music to the Hudson Valley, this event follows the Clarion Concerts Annual Benefit at Pocketbook Hudson Hotel & Baths on June 13, 2026."We're thrilled to launch this new Master Class series together with Harmony Project Hudson, a collaboration I've been so excited to help develop between our two organizations," noted Melissa White, Artistic Director of Clarion Concerts. "I'm deeply inspired by these students and their curiosity and enthusiasm for music, and excited to be part of their early musical journey while watching these classes blossom into a meaningful and recurring event."Melissa White is a distinguished violinist and the Artistic Director of Clarion Concerts. She is a founding member of the Grammy Award-winning Harlem Quartet , which has performed at prestigious venues such as Carnegie Hall and the White House, and has toured extensively across the U.S., Europe, Africa, Japan, and the UK. A passionate educator, she currently serves as Music Artist Faculty at New York University's Steinhardt School and as a Professor of Music at the University at Buffalo."Harmony Project Hudson relies on the generosity of donors and our community to provide meaningful experiences to the students of Hudson through music and arts education," said Rebecca Slavin, Executive Director of Harmony Project Hudson. "We are so grateful to partner with Clarion Concerts, and our students have enjoyed attending several concerts this past year. Now, with the launch of the Master Class series, I'm delighted that our string students will have an incredible opportunity to work directly with a renowned artist such as Melissa White, and in the beautiful space provided by Hudson Hall."About Clarion ConcertsClarion Concerts is committed to building awareness and educating audiences about chamber music and its expansive repertoire. We achieve this by commissioning and presenting new works, with special recognition for Black composers and musicians. Originally founded as The Clarion Society in 1957 by Newell Jenkins and Jack Hurley, the organization became known worldwide for early music concerts played on both modern and period instruments through the Leaf Peeper Concerts in Columbia County, New York. In June 1996, Clarion Concerts of Columbia County, Inc. became independent under Music Director Sanford Allen, the first African-American full-time member of the New York Philharmonic and an international soloist. He expanded Clarion’s repertoire to include 19th- and 20th-century music together with its Baroque roots. Today, Clarion Concerts upholds its commitment to performing works by Black composers and other persons of color. To learn more and get involved, visit clarionconcerts.org and follow us on Instagram ( www.instagram.com/clarionconcerts/?hl=en ), Facebook ( www.facebook.com/people/Clarion-Concerts/61576150734632/ ) and LinkedIn (linkedin.com/company/clarion-concerts).About Harmony Project HudsonHarmony Project Hudson (HPH), a nonprofit organization dedicated to positive self-actualization and self-expression, collaboration, and leadership through music and the arts. Its mission is to help students realize their full potential as both individuals and community-minded citizens. Currently, HPH serves over 400 students by providing early childhood classes to all Pre-K through 2nd-grade students in the Hudson City School District, as well as after-school Musicianship and String Programs. The organization works in ongoing collaboration with community partners, including the Hudson City School District, Hudson Hall at the Historic Hudson Opera House, The Spark of Hudson, Hungry for Music, Stewart’s Shops and Affordable Storage.HPH was founded by documentary filmmaker and local resident Josh Aronson. After filming the Harmony Project, LA, for PBS Weekend News, he was inspired to bring the transformative power of music to children in his own community, and the result is Harmony Project Hudson. To learn more visit ( https://www.harmonyprojecthudson.org/ ) and follow on Instagram ( https://www.instagram.com/harmonyprojecthudson ).

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