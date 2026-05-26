Cableteque Launches Cableteque AI for Wire Harness Manufacturers

cableteque ai assistant

Purpose-built AI that takes wire harness estimators from drawing to quote in hours

Cableteque AI is purpose-built for the complexity of this industry. It removes the manual work, disconnected data, and systems so our customers can quote more, quote faster, and quote with confidence.” — Arik Vrobel, CEO, Cableteque

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cableteque, the only purpose-built quoting platform provider for wire harness and cable assembly manufacturers, today added Cableteque AI , the first in a series of AI capabilities designed to address manual and disconnected steps in the quoting workflow. Cableteque AI reads and interprets customer drawings, identifies missing or conflicting information, intelligently sources materials, and automatically calculates labor, taking manufacturers from drawing to quote in hours. The launch comes against a backdrop of persistent industry-wide pressure: 74% of manufacturers describe their quoting process as manual and too slow, and 57% cite BOM completeness as their top operational challenge.¹"Wire harness quoting has always required a level of expertise that's hard to scale," said Arik Vrobel, CEO and Founder of Cableteque. "Cableteque AI is purpose-built for the complexity of this industry: the drawing formats, the part types, the sourcing relationships, the labor standards. It doesn't replace your estimators. It removes the manual work and disconnected data and systems that slow them down so they can quote more, quote faster, and quote with confidence."The ProblemWire harness quoting demands a kind of synthesis that no generic tool handles well. A single customer drawing can contain a BOM table, wire tables, connector tables, breakout diagrams, and notes with critical callouts buried throughout. Estimators have to manually read and reconcile all of it before they can produce a single line item. Half of manufacturers say their quoting process is limited by incomplete designs.¹ The downstream effect is felt at every stage that follows.The challenge is compounded by the fact that drawings arrive in almost any format imaginable: inconsistent layouts, missing part numbers, incomplete wire tables, and non-standard callouts. There is no industry standard. Estimators work with what they get, and that's often incomplete. For many contract manufacturers, BOM creation alone takes several hours per drawing. That's before pricing, labor, and quote finalization even begin."With leading OEMs in Medical, Defense, Commercial Space, and Aerospace, it's all about timing," said Herman Rozenberg, CTO of On Shore Technologies. "They don't care how much it costs. If you can't turn quotes around fast, they go somewhere else."What Cableteque AI DoesCableteque AI is embedded across the entire quoting workflow. Upload a customer print, and it reads the entire document: BOM tables, wire tables, connector tables, breakout diagrams, part-number callouts, and notes throughout the print. It extracts components and builds a structured, sourceable BOM in minutes, regardless of drawing format or layout. Work that typically takes hours takes approximately 2-5 minutes.Cableteque AI doesn't just extract what's there. It identifies what's missing. It flags discrepancies between drawing notes and the BOM, surfaces incomplete part specifications, and generates a prioritized review list, enabling estimators to address exceptions rather than rebuild from scratch. Estimators can also refine the BOM using natural language: bulk updates that would otherwise take 20 to 40 minutes can be completed in seconds.Once the BOM is complete, Cableteque AI sources materials in real time against the manufacturer's existing distributor relationships, pulling live pricing from preferred suppliers rather than generic catalog rates. Negotiated pricing is applied automatically, without manual lookups.On the labor side, Cableteque AI pre-populates estimates based on the BOM and applies the manufacturer's own standards. The system auto-fills 50-70% of operation counts, leaving estimators to review and adjust as needed rather than having to build from scratch.Because every capability is fully integrated into a single workflow, there is no need to switch between tools or enter duplicate data. A drawing uploaded at the start flows through to a finished quote without leaving the platform.AvailabilityCableteque AI is available now to Cableteque customers. No special setup or third-party integration is required. To learn more or request a demonstration, visit cableteque.com or contact sales@cableteque.com.About CabletequeCableteque is the only purpose-built, AI-powered wire harness quoting platform . The platform automates BOM creation, real-time material sourcing, labor estimation, and quote finalization, significantly reducing quote time. Cableteque serves manufacturers across North America, from custom, low-volume shops to high-mix production environments serving aerospace, military, medical, and industrial customers.¹ The State of Wire Harness Operations. Wiring Harness Manufacturers Association (WHMA), 2025

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