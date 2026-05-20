Printify Reveals the Best Apps to Make Money in 2026

New research highlights the growing demand for scalable side hustles as creators look for flexible ways to earn online income

The biggest shift we’re seeing is people moving away from one-time gig income and toward building income streams they can actually grow.” — Davis Sarmins, Director of Growth Marketing at Printify

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Printify, a leading print-on-demand platform, today released new insights into the best apps to make money in 2026 , revealing that creators and side hustlers are increasingly prioritizing scalable online income opportunities over traditional gig work. From freelancing and content creation to cashback rewards and eCommerce, digital platforms continue to transform how consumers earn extra income from home.As economic uncertainty and rising living costs continue to influence consumer behavior, more people are searching for flexible income streams that fit their schedules and financial goals. According to Printify, apps that combine low startup costs with long-term earning potential are seeing the strongest growth among aspiring entrepreneurs and creators.“The biggest shift we’re seeing is people moving away from one-time gig income and toward building income streams they can actually grow,” said Davis Sarmins, Director of Growth Marketing at Printify. “Apps that combine flexibility, creativity, and scalability are becoming far more attractive than traditional side hustles.”Printify Leads the Shift Toward Scalable Online BusinessesWhile many money-making apps focus on quick cash through local gigs or surveys, Printify is helping users build long-term businesses through print-on-demand. The platform allows entrepreneurs to design and sell custom products like t-shirts, hoodies, mugs, tote bags, and accessories without managing inventory or upfront production costs.Using Printify, sellers can connect online stores to major eCommerce platforms and marketplaces while Printify automatically handles product fulfillment and shipping through its global network of Print Providers. This model lowers the barrier to entry for entrepreneurs who want to start an online business with minimal risk.The company says creators are increasingly turning to print-on-demand because it offers both creative freedom and scalability. Unlike traditional side hustles that rely entirely on hourly labor, print-on-demand businesses can continue generating income after products are launched and marketed online.Apps to Make Money in 2026 Continue Expanding Beyond Gig WorkThe modern side hustle landscape now includes a wide range of income opportunities tailored to different skill levels and lifestyles. Freelancing apps like Fiverr and Upwork remain popular among professionals offering design, writing, coding, and marketing services, while platforms like DoorDash and Uber continue attracting users seeking immediate local income opportunities.At the same time, cashback and survey apps such as Rakuten, InboxDollars, and Swagbucks appeal to consumers looking for smaller supplemental earnings through everyday activities. Creator-focused platforms like YouTube and Shutterstock also continue to grow as more people monetize digital content and personal brands online.According to Printify, consumers evaluating money-making apps in 2026 are increasingly distinguishing between active income and passive income opportunities. While gig economy apps often provide faster payouts, creator-driven platforms offer stronger long-term growth potential for users willing to invest time into audience building and marketing.How To Make an Extra $2000 a MonthPrintify’s research also points to a growing interest in scalable side hustles among consumers searching for how to make an extra $2000 a month online . The company notes that successful creators often combine multiple income streams, including eCommerce, content creation, affiliate marketing, and freelance services.Print-on-demand sellers, in particular, are finding success by targeting niche communities and leveraging social media platforms to drive product sales. Many entrepreneurs use Printify alongside Etsy, Shopify, TikTok Shop, and Instagram to build brand visibility and recurring revenue streams.The company emphasizes that consistency, audience engagement, and niche selection remain key factors in growing online income over time. Rather than relying solely on hourly work, more creators are building digital storefronts and monetized audiences that allow income to scale more efficiently.The Most Profitable Instagram Niches Continue Driving Creator SalesSocial commerce continues to play a major role in online entrepreneurship, with Instagram remaining one of the most influential platforms for product discovery and audience growth. Printify reports that creators targeting highly engaged niche communities are seeing the strongest results when selling custom products online.Among the most profitable Instagram niches in 2026 are fitness and wellness, pets, gaming, anime, entrepreneurship, sustainability, travel, and motivational content. These audiences often respond well to personalized merchandise and community-focused branding strategies.Printify says creators who align their products with audience identity and culture are better positioned to stand out in increasingly competitive online markets. Custom apparel, accessories, and creator merchandise remain especially popular among niche-focused audiences seeking products that reflect their interests and personalities.Consumers Continue Prioritizing Flexibility and Low-Cost Income OpportunitiesAs more workers seek flexible earning options outside traditional employment, apps that support remote work, independent selling, and creator monetization are expected to continue growing throughout 2026. Printify believes the next generation of side hustles will increasingly center around ownership, creativity, and scalable digital business models.The company encourages consumers to carefully research money-making apps, avoid unrealistic income promises, and focus on platforms with transparent payout systems and sustainable long-term potential.With creator-led commerce continuing to expand globally, Printify expects print-on-demand and digital entrepreneurship to remain among the most attractive online income opportunities in the years ahead.About PrintifyPrintify is a leading print on demand platform that helps entrepreneurs create and sell custom products online without inventory or upfront risk. By connecting users with a global network of print providers and seamless eCommerce integrations, Printify empowers millions of merchants to launch and scale online businesses worldwide.

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