CollaboratingPhysician.com Expands as Physicians Seek Part-Time Oversight Roles As Private Practice Ownerships Decline

A platform that connects licensed physicians with clinics requiring medical oversight, responding to documented shifts in physician employment trends.

Physicians spent a decade in training. They shouldn’t have to spend another decade fighting insurance companies and managing HR just to earn a living. There’s a better way to put that license to work.” — Spokesperson, CollaboratingPhysician.com

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As private medical practice ownership among U.S. physicians continues its multi-year decline, CollaboratingPhysician.com has expanded its physician-clinic matching network to address what the company describes as a growing gap between supply and demand for licensed medical oversight.The American Medical Association has documented that for the first time in modern history, fewer than half of U.S. physicians now work in practices they own or co-own. Factors contributing to this shift include rising malpractice insurance costs, declining insurance reimbursement rates, increased billing complexity, and growing administrative requirements — all of which have compressed the financial margins of independent practice operation.According to industry data, overhead costs for independent practices — including rent, staffing, electronic health record systems, billing services, and regulatory compliance — routinely represent between 60 and 75 percent of gross revenue. Surveys from multiple medical associations have consistently identified administrative burden as a leading driver of physician burnout nationwide.Growing Demand for Collaborating PhysiciansIn parallel with the decline of independent practice ownership, the number of nurse practitioner-owned clinics, telehealth providers, medspas, and specialty wellness centers has grown substantially across the United States. Many of these facilities are legally required under state law to maintain a collaborating physician or medical director relationship. This regulatory requirement has created consistent demand for physicians willing to provide medical oversight on a part-time or remote basis.CollaboratingPhysician.com, which operates in partnership with Medical Director Co — a physician placement firm — provides a platform for matching licensed physicians with clinics that require this oversight. The company handles agreement logistics and compliance coordination between physicians and clinics."Physicians invested years in training to practice medicine," said a spokesperson for CollaboratingPhysician.com. "The platform is intended to make it straightforward for them to apply that training in oversight roles, without the operational demands of running an independent practice."Platform DetailsThe platform is designed for physicians at various career stages — those exploring collaborating roles for the first time, those already in such arrangements seeking a more structured process, and those looking to formalize multiple clinic relationships. The company states that physician-clinic matching typically occurs within 24 to 48 hours of application.Physicians interested in learning more can visit www.collaboratingphysician.com or contact the company at +1 (817) 857-2726.About CollaboratingPhysician.comCollaboratingPhysician.com is a physician-clinic matching platform based in Fort Worth, Texas. Operating in partnership with Medical Director Co, the platform connects licensed physicians with clinics seeking medical oversight and coordinates the agreements and compliance documentation involved in those relationships.

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