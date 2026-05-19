Knowledge Networks Makes a Strong Mark at TechEx North America 2026

TechEx North America 2026 TechEx North America 2026 from the inside Simon Ninan, Senior VP, Global Head of Strategy, Hitachi Vantara, in conversation with Sanjay Puri, Founder & Chairman of Knowledge Networks, at the TechEx North America summit, on the CAIO Connect Podcast Anjali Arora Mehra, Director, AI Strategy & Transformation, eBay, in conversation with Sanjay Puri, Founder & Chairman of Knowledge Networks, at the TechEx North America summit, on the CAIO Connect Podcast Robbie Beyer, Director- Data Science & AI, RSM US LLP, in conversation with Sanjay Puri, Founder & Chairman of Knowledge Networks, at the TechEx North America summit, on the CAIO Connect Podcast

TechEx North America brought together some of the most important minds in enterprise technology, and being here as a media partner allowed us to do what we do best: create conversations that matter.” — Sanjay Puri, Founder and Chairman of Knowledge Networks Group

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Knowledge Networks marked a significant milestone at TechEx North America 2026, one of the world's leading enterprise technology conferences, held on May 18 and 19, 2026, at the San Jose McEnery Convention Center, California. As a Media Partner of the event, Knowledge Networks brought its portfolio of AI-focused initiatives to the heart of Silicon Valley, hosting a series of high-impact podcast conversations that drew attention from across the global technology and policy community.TechEx North America 2026 brought together over 8,000 senior technology leaders, 250+ speakers, and 250+ exhibitors across seven co-located events spanning AI and Big Data, Cybersecurity, IoT, Digital Transformation, Intelligent Automation, Edge Computing, and Data Centers. Knowledge Networks participated as a recognized media and knowledge partner, reinforcing its global standing at the intersection of responsible AI, governance, and enterprise innovation.Across both days of the event, Knowledge Networks hosted podcast conversations through two of its flagship initiatives: CAIO Connect and RegulatingAI . CAIO Connect, the group's dedicated platform for Chief AI Officers and senior AI executives, recorded conversations featuring leading voices in enterprise AI transformation. Guests included Simon Ninan, SVP at Hitachi; Will Hankla, VP of Transformation at The Hershey Company; Anjali Arora, Director, AI Strategy & Transformation, eBay; Robbie Beyer, Director – Data Science & AI at RSM US LLP; among many others. The RegulatingAI podcast hosted a conversation with Pierre-Alexandre Balland, Chief Data Scientist at the Center for European Policy Studies (CEPS) and Visiting Professor at the Harvard Kennedy School’s Growth Lab and William Bartholomew, Director of Public Policy for Responsible AI at Microsoft, adding another significant voice to the event. Sanjay Puri , Founder and Chairman of Knowledge Networks Group, served as Host of the TechEx Learning Hub on day 1, delivering the opening address and guiding attendees through sessions throughout the event.“TechEx North America brought together some of the most important minds in enterprise technology, and being here as a media partner allowed us to do what we do best: create conversations that matter. Whether it is unpacking how CAIOs are building governance frameworks or examining the policy dimensions of responsible AI, every conversation we hosted was a step toward the kind of informed, inclusive AI ecosystem we are working to build globally.” — Sanjay Puri, Founder and Chairman, Knowledge NetworksTechEx North America 2026 reinforced Knowledge Networks' position as an active voice in global AI discourse. Across two days, the group contributed meaningfully to the event as a media partner, a platform host, and a producer of high-quality conversations with some of the world's leading AI practitioners and policymakers.About TechEx EventsTechEx Events produces global technology conferences and exhibitions covering artificial intelligence, big data, cybersecurity, IoT, digital transformation, and data center infrastructure. Events take place across North America and Europe, bringing together enterprise technology leaders, solution providers, and industry experts.About Knowledge NetworksKnowledge Networks champions responsible and inclusive AI innovation worldwide. Through initiatives like RegulatingAI, AI Speakers Bureau, ERAI Fellowship, CAIO Connect, Policyora, Universal AI Awards, and others, it empowers startups, enterprises, and governments to shape ethical AI policies, foster collaboration, and drive transformative solutions. With a mission to democratize AI knowledge, it unites diverse voices to build smarter, fairer futures across industries and communities.

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