Routine Reset: Simple Ways to Build Healthier Habits That Actually Stick

This National Salad Month, Chef George Duran Shares How to Upgrade Your Routine and Turn Everyday Greens into Craveable Meals

FL, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Building healthier habits doesn't mean a complete lifestyle overhaul. This National Salad Month is the perfect time to reset your routine with small, realistic changes. One simple place to start? Rethinking salads – not just as a routine side, but as a satisfying, craveable main. Chef George Duran shares practical tips for building healthier habits that stick and show how to take Fresh Express salad kits beyond the bowl by turning them into wraps, warm dishes, and craveable mains at home without complicated prep.For more information, please visit https://www.FreshExpress.com

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