Pharos Releases Blueprint 6.1 with Enhanced Cloud Connectivity and Enterprise Print Modernization

Credit: Pharos Systems International

Blueprint 6.1 adds new enhancements for connectivity, security and print management

WEST HENRIETTA, NY, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pharos Systems International , the leader in PrintOps, today announced the release of Blueprint 6.1, the latest version of its trusted on-premises print management platform. The release introduces enhancements focused on cloud connectivity, secure printing, administrative usability, platform modernization and operational reliability for enterprise print environments.Blueprint 6.1 continues Pharos’ investment in the Blueprint platform while supporting customers on their long-term migration path toward Pharos Cloud , the company’s secure, cloud-native print management platform.The release builds on the cloud connectivity foundation introduced in Blueprint 6.0 with enhancements to the Cloud Bridge Service, including native proxy configuration support and improved diagnostics for enterprise environments with complex networking and security requirements. These updates simplify deployment in enterprise environments that rely on proxy infrastructure, improve visibility into connectivity issues and reduce troubleshooting effort for IT teams.Additional updates in Blueprint 6.1 improve secure print administration, operational visibility and day-to-day management for enterprise deployments, including:- Per-server control for Sentry Print provisioning- Expanded Canon and Lexmark device support- Improved visibility into printer authentication methods- Policy-based control of third-party applications on supported HP devices- Enhanced device model search and selection- New directory service configuration tools for Active Directory and LDAP environments- Support for Windows Server 2025, SQL Server 2025, and .NET 10- Improvements to health monitoring, logging, and replication performance“Enterprises running on-premises print infrastructure can't afford to wait for a perfect migration window. They need to modernize incrementally without disrupting the infrastructure their business depends on today,” said Josh Orum, CEO of Pharos. “Blueprint 6.1 gives IT teams exactly that: a more connected, more manageable platform that meets them where they are and provides a clear, practical path toward cloud adoption on their own terms.”These updates reinforce Pharos Systems International’s leadership within PrintOps, the modern, cloud-native and user-centric approach to print infrastructure and operations. By aligning with the needs of today’s complex enterprise environments, Pharos continues to help IT teams reduce complexity, strengthen security, and modernize print management at their own pace.For more information, please contact Mark Hashem, Publicist at Otter PR, at mark.hashem@otterpr.com.About Pharos Systems InternationalPharos Systems International is the leader in PrintOps, a modern, cloud-native, user-centric approach to printing and the infrastructure and operations that support it. Pharos’ modern print management software empowers enterprises to reduce costs, strengthen security, and support today’s hybrid workforce with simple, reliable, and scalable printing solutions. Trusted by thousands of organizations, including many of the world’s largest Fortune 500 companies, Pharos has helped eliminate print servers, cut millions in print-related spend, and accelerate the transition to cloud-based infrastructure. Headquartered in Rochester, NY, Pharos has been delivering innovative print management solutions and measurable ROI since 1992. For more information, visit www.pharos.com

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