11th Circuit JNC sets interview schedule

The 11th Circuit Judicial Nominating Commission will hold the previously-announced May 19 interviews to fill vacancies on the circuit and county courts at Jones Day, 600 Brickell Avenue, 34th Floor, in Miami.

The schedule follows:

2:30 p.m. – Anette Marie Segura (County and Circuit)

2:45 p.m. – Gustavo Losa (County)

3:00 p.m. – Aaron Feuer (County and Circuit)

3:15 p.m. – Johanna Benedi (County)

3:30 p.m. – Scott Janowitz (County and Circuit)

3:45 p.m. – Lilian Gonzalez (County)

Following these interviews, the JNC will hold an executive session to select nominees from the full list of applicants.

Members of the public are invited to attend the interviews and submit any information they have regarding any candidates to the Eleventh Judicial Circuit Nominating Commission.

As previously announced, the full list of applicants under consideration follows, listed in the order applications were received:

1. Hon. Miesha Darraugh (Circuit)

2. Patricia Salman (County)

3. Annette M. Segura (County & Circuit)

4. Hon. Eleane Sosa-Bruzon (Circuit)

5. Kimberly Hillery (County)

6. Hon. Rita Cuervo (Circuit)

7. Hon. Chiaka Ihekwaba (Circuit)

8. Natalia Costea (County & Circuit)

9. Hon. Alicia Garcia Priovolos (Circuit)

10. Christian Dunham (County and Circuit)

11. Gustavo Losa (County)

12. Alexander Shear (County & Circuit)

13. Hon. Stephanie Silver (Circuit)

14. Hon. Michelle Urbistondo (Circuit)

15. Hon. Christopher Green (Circuit)

16. Aaron Feuer (County and Circuit)

17. Johanna Benedi (County)

18. Ivette Lavelle (County)

19. Madeline D'Arce (County)

20. Jeffrey Pierce (County)

21. Shawn Abuhoff (County)

22. Scott Janowitz (County and Circuit)

23. Jose Martinez (County and Circuit)

24. Hon. Jennifer Trautman Levin (Circuit)

25. Hon. Natalie Moore (Circuit)

26. Lilian Gonzalez (County)