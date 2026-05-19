Advanced Smile Dentistry Explains What Full-Mouth Dental Implants Include

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Advanced Smile Dentistry explains the planning, surgical, and restorative components commonly involved in full-mouth dental implant treatment.

Many patients researching full-mouth dental implants want to understand what the treatment entails before making a decision.” — David Basar, DDS, Founder and Lead Dentist

TOMS RIVER, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Advanced Smile Dentistry has published educational guidance explaining what full-mouth dental implants include, outlining the surgical, restorative, and planning components commonly involved in full-arch tooth replacement treatment.

Full-mouth dental implants are used to replace all missing teeth in the upper or lower arch, or both, with implant-supported restorations. In practice, treatment planning generally includes diagnostic imaging, bone evaluation, implant placement, and the attachment of a fixed or removable prosthetic restoration, depending on the patient's oral condition and treatment goals.

The educational release explains that full-mouth restoration cases often begin with a comprehensive consultation and digital imaging process. Cone-beam computed tomography (CBCT) scans and digital impressions may be used to evaluate jawbone structure, sinus position, bite alignment, and the feasibility of implant placement before surgery is scheduled.

“Many patients researching full-mouth dental implants are trying to understand what the treatment actually involves before making a decision," said Dr. David Basar, DDS of Advanced Smile Dentistry. "Our goal is to help patients understand the process, the terminology, and the different restorative options that may be recommended based on their needs."

Dental implants are designed to replace missing tooth roots and support restorations such as crowns, bridges, or dentures. Full-mouth implant treatment may involve multiple implants strategically placed throughout the jaw to support a fixed zirconia bridge or an implant-supported denture.

Treatment timelines vary based on bone condition, healing response, extraction requirements, and whether bone grafting is necessary before implant placement. Temporary restorations may be used during healing phases before the final prosthetic restoration is attached.

Advanced Smile Dentistry states that patients researching full-mouth dental implants commonly ask questions related to:

* How many implants are used in full-mouth restoration?

* Differences between fixed bridges and implant-supported dentures.

* Healing timelines after implant surgery.

* Bone density requirements for implant placement.

* Long-term maintenance of implant restorations.

The practice notes that material selection may also vary depending on treatment goals. Zirconia fixed bridges are commonly considered for full-arch restorations due to their durability and fixed-structure design. Implant-supported dentures may also be considered in some cases, depending on anatomy, budget, and restorative planning.

Patients seeking additional educational information about implant treatment options can review the practice's detailed implant resource guide published by Advanced Smile Dentistry. (What Are Dental Implants? The Complete 2026 Guide)

About Advanced Smile Dentistry

Advanced Smile Dentistry is a New Jersey-based dental practice led by Dr. David Basar with locations in Toms River and Woodcliff Lake, focused on full-mouth dental implant treatment, implant-supported restorations, and advanced diagnostic planning. The practice provides structured treatment approaches supported by digital technology and patient-specific care planning.

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