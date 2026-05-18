Live coverage from BBC Newshour/World Tonight strike

NUJ members at the BBC who work on Newshour and The World Tonight are taking strike action today (18 May) outside Broadcasting House in London in a dispute over rota changes.

Members overwhelmingly backed action after management proposed shorter but more frequent shifts that effectively add up to an additional 26 office days per year with no extra pay.

Despite members engaging constructively in talks and offering a substantial compromise, management has not taken the opportunity to resolve the dispute.

The NUJ is deeply concerned that journalists at the BBC are being spread too thin, leading to increased workloads and higher risk of burnout.

Members will also take action short of a strike following today’s walkout. 18 May is also the new BBC Director General Matt Brittin’s first official day in the role.

NUJ members stand on the picket line outside Broadcasting House in London. A member on the picket outside Broadcasting House (18 May) An NUJ placard on the picket. NUJ members joined by Laura Davison, NUJ general secretary, and John McDonnell, NUJ parliamentary group secretary, on the picket line outside Broadcasting House.

The NUJ BBC Newshour/World Tonight chapel has received messages of support on the picket from BBC workers and members across the union.

The NUJ Newsquest group chapel wished colleagues “good luck and solidarity”, while the NUJ Reach group chapel said: “Members at Reach plc wish our NUJ colleagues at the BBC’s The World Tonight and World Service News Hour well in their action to defend members’ working conditions. Strength and solidarity.”

Chris Morley, NUJ Northern & Midlands senior organiser, said: “The NUJ Manchester team sends solidarity and best wishes to those members at the BBC’s Radio 4 programme The World Tonight and Newshour taking strike action today.” The NUJ Belfast & District branch, Dublin Freelance branch and Roger McKenzie, NUJ Black Members' Council co-chair and National Executive Council member, also expressed solidarity.

Séamus Dooley, NUJ Irish secretary, said: "Solidarity from the officers and members of the Irish Executive Council. At a time when public service broadcasting is under threat, this action is a reminder of the important role played by the BBC, epitomised by the services at the heart of this dispute."

The NUJ South West England branch said:

"We stand with you as you push BBC management to do the right thing: to pay staff fairly for the extra hours you're being asked to cover. We hope the new Director General gets the message: Auntie should never take any of her valued staff for granted.”

The NUJ Leeds & West Yorkshire branch said:

"The NUJ Leeds & West Yorkshire branch sends its solidarity and best wishes to members at the BBC who are involved in strike action today. "As a globally respected public service broadcaster, the BBC should be setting the highest standards as an employer - and that means treating all staff with fairness and respect. "It is disappointing that it has chosen to ignore the overwhelming opposition to proposals to change shift patterns at The World Tonight and World Service Newshour. Instead of working with the NUJ to find a compromise, it wants to force these changes through. "Our colleagues are quite rightly unwilling to accept this when it effectively means up to 26 extra office days per year with no extra pay. We applaud them for standing their ground and urge new BBC Director General Matt Brittin to lead a return to talks."

David Aryton, NUJ senior organiser, said:

“The NUJ Officials chapel sends solidarity to BBC members taking strike action today against unacceptable rota changes. "Our members continue to produce journalism of huge public value despite relentless pressure and significant cuts to resources. Management's plan for an additional 26 office days per year with no extra pay risks accelerating burnout and undermining the quality of the BBC’s programming. “We hope that the BBC under its new director general will listen to our members and reconsider these proposals.”

Sian Jones, former NUJ president and member of the PR and Communications branch, said:

"Sending solidarity to NUJ members taking strike action at the BBC across Newshour and The World Tonight. It's a disgrace that news continues to be squeezed when it is so fundamental to our democracy. Stand firm and I hope you win! Also, our press office will not deal with these programmes while industrial action is being taken - never cross a picket."

Branches, chapels and individuals can donate to the NUJ Hardship Fund to support members taking industrial action.

Strikers have also received messages of solidarity from the trade union movement, inlcuding the Trade Union Co-ordinating Group (TUCG) and Writers' Guild of Great Britain (WGGB).

This page will continue to be updated throughout the day.

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