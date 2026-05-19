Data from Immunophotonics Phase 1b/2a Clinical Trial to Be Presented at ASCO 2026

By activating systemic adaptive immunity, IP 001 may enable immune effector cells to identify and eliminate tumor cells throughout the body.

SAINT LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Immunophotonics, Inc. , a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel immunostimulatory therapies to enhance standard-of-care tumor ablation and other energy-based therapies, today announced that data from a multi-center Phase 1b/2a clinical trial evaluating IP-001 will be presented on May 30, 2026 in a poster session at the 2026 Annual Meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO).The poster, presented by Markus Joerger, M.D., Ph.D., Director of Clinical Research Facility Department of Medical Oncology & Hematology of Health Ostschweiz (HOCH) in St. Gallen, Switzerland, highlights clinical results from SAKK 66/17, an investigator-initiated multi-center Phase 1b/2a trial sponsored by the Swiss Cancer Institute (formerly SAKK). The trial evaluated intratumoral administration of IP-001 following thermal ablation in patients with advanced solid tumors.The study, titled “Intratumoral Injection of IP-001 following Thermal Ablation in Patients with Advanced Solid Tumors: A Multi-Center Phase 1b/2a Trial with Expansion Cohorts in Melanoma and Soft Tissue Sarcoma (SAKK 66/17),” evaluates IP-001, an investigational adjuvant immunomodulator, following laser ablation. Conducted across multiple centers in Switzerland, the trial evaluated the safety, tolerability, and preliminary activity of intratumoral IP-001 in patients with advanced melanoma and soft tissue sarcoma, the majority of whom had received extensive prior therapy including immunotherapy.Dr. Joerger stated, “Our trial results suggest that IP-001 is well tolerated with mainly mild, transient immune-related events. The immunostimulatory effects of IP-001 combined with tumor destruction by thermal ablation may warrant further investigation in selected patients with advanced solid tumors. We appreciate the support from Immunophotonics and the opportunity to share these findings with the global oncology community.”Robert H. Arch, Ph.D., President of Immunophotonics, added, “These results reinforce the potential of IP-001 to enhance tumor-specific immune responses when administered following standard-of-care tumor ablative techniques. We remain committed to advancing IP-001 with the help of our partners through clinical development to establish proof-of-concept and expand the potential of this investigational therapeutic approach to benefit patients with advanced solid tumors.”About IP-001IP-001 is a proprietary glycan polymer that generates tumor antigen depots and acts as a multimodal immune stimulant intended to induce tumor-specific immunological responses. IP-001 is designed to (1) prolong the availability of the tumor antigens liberated by tumor ablation, (2) facilitate the recruitment and activation of innate immune cells including antigen-presenting cells (APCs), (3) increase the uptake of the tumor antigens into the APCs, and (4) lead to a downstream adaptive immune response against target cancer cells expressing tumor antigens. Activation of a systemic, adaptive immune response allows immune effector cells to seek out and eliminate tumor cells throughout the body.About Immunophotonics, Inc.Immunophotonics is a privately owned clinical-stage biotechnology company and a global pioneer in the field of Interventional Immuno-Oncology. IP-001, which is the first asset from the company’s intellectual property platform and is currently assessed in multiple clinical trials, has the potential to overcome the immunosuppressive milieu of the tumor microenvironment to enable a tumor-specific immune response in patients with solid cancers. By combining routine energy therapies, such as ablation or radiation, with injection of its proprietary immunostimulatory drug candidates, including IP-001, Immunophotonics seeks to trigger a systemic anti-cancer immune response that can destroy circulating tumor cells and micrometastases left behind after a local ablation. The company’s world headquarters is in St. Louis, Missouri, USA, and its European headquarters is in Bern, Switzerland. For more information, visit www.immunophotonics.com Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release may contain forward-looking statements. Such statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and numerous factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those made or implied herein. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Immunophotonics, Inc. undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.Immunophotonics Contacts:IR@immunophotonics.comTiberend Strategic Advisors, Inc.David Irishdirish@tiberend.com

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