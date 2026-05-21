Roam Smart Tracker Launches as Subscription-Free Alternative to AirTag

British-designed Bluetooth tracker works with Apple Find My and Google Find Hub. No subscription, replaceable battery, a tree planted per device sold.

People are tired of paying a monthly subscription just to find their own keys. We built Roam to do one job brilliantly without locking you to one phone brand or charging you a recurring bill.” — Robert Noon, Roam Smart Tracker

RAINHAM, ESSEX, UNITED KINGDOM, May 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Roam Smart Tracker today announced the wider availability of its subscription-free Bluetooth tracker, a UK-designed device that gives consumers a cross-platform alternative to Apple's AirTag and other locked-ecosystem trackers. From £29.99, Roam attaches to keys, bags, bikes, luggage, pet collars and more — and works natively with both Apple Find My and Google Find Hub, with no extra app to download and no monthly fee.

The smart tracker market has been dominated by single-platform devices that lock users into one ecosystem and, in many cases, charge ongoing subscription fees for full functionality. Roam was designed to remove those barriers. Setup is a one-time pairing through the user's existing iOS or Android device, after which tracking is handled entirely through the official Find My or Find Hub networks — making use of the hundreds of millions of phones already part of those crowd-location systems worldwide.

"People are tired of paying a monthly subscription just to find their own keys," said Robert Noon, founder of Roam Smart Tracker. "We built Roam to do one job brilliantly — help you find your things — without locking you to one phone brand, without an extra app on your home screen, and without a recurring bill. You buy it, you strap it on, you forget about it until you need it."

Key features include:

• Cross-platform tracking with Apple Find My or Google Find Hub (one network at a time)

• No subscription and no separate app required

• Built-in elastic strap that attaches instantly to almost anything — no extra cases or holders

• Replaceable CR2032 battery with over a year of typical use

• IP67 waterproof and dust-resistant rating for everyday durability

• QR code lost-and-found system with what3words integration, giving precise 3m × 3m location accuracy when a finder scans the tag

• Encrypted, private-by-default location data — only the owner can see where their items are

• Five colour options, available as singles, 4-packs and 6-packs

Sustainability sits at the centre of the product. Roam is manufactured using recyclable plastics and biodegradable wheat straw, and ships without the bulky accessory cases that have become standard in the category. The company has also committed to planting a tree in Madagascar for every tracker sold, in partnership with a verified reforestation programme that creates local jobs and restores native forest.

Designed in the UK in collaboration with British design studio Tangerine, Roam has earned a 4.8-star rating from verified customers and is now stocked through the company's direct site at roamsmarttracker.com, alongside a growing list of independent retailers.

The launch comes as UK consumers face growing concern over the rising cost of replacing lost essentials — from car keys with embedded electronics to laptops, luggage and increasingly expensive everyday tech.

Availability and Pricing

Roam Smart Tracker is available now in the UK and internationally, with single units from £29.99, 4-packs and 6-packs at multi-buy discounts, and worldwide shipping. UK customers searching for an Amazon Smart Tracker can also buy the full range directly on Amazon UK.

About Roam Smart Tracker

Roam Smart Tracker is a UK-based consumer technology company designing sustainable, design-led Bluetooth trackers for everyday use. Built around the principle of "strap, snap and roam," its products work natively with Apple Find My and Google Find Hub, with no app downloads or subscription fees. Every Roam tracker sold funds the planting of a tree in Madagascar.

For media enquiries, samples or interviews, please contact care@roamsmarttracker.com

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