The Governor’s May Column: Honoring Our Servicemembers

This month Governor Stein is highlighting North Carolina’s commitment to supporting our military during Military Appreciation Month. Media outlets are invited to publish Governor Stein’s column below.

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Throughout May, we are celebrating our brave servicemembers during Military Appreciation Month. For generations, North Carolinians have proudly served our nation during times of conflict and peace, and servicemembers and their families have made immeasurable sacrifices to protect the freedoms we cherish.

North Carolina is home to the fourth-largest military presence in the nation, including the most populated Army base in the world and the primary east coast base of the Marines. We’re home to more than 90,000 active-duty military personnel, more than 40,000 National Guard and Reserve servicemembers, more than 600,000 military veterans, and nearly 150,000 military family members.

One of those veterans is retired U.S. Army Air Corps Major Joe Balogh. Last year, I had the chance to visit Major Balogh, a World War II veteran, at his home in Franklin County and induct him into The Order of the Long Leaf Pine.

He flew 106 missions in his C-46 – 40 more missions than his initial assignment – and he was shot down twice. He told me that he doesn’t know how he survived either of those times. Yet, he has lived to 104-years-old. He was proud to have served his country, and he was grateful to have made it home safely to his family.

Like Major Balogh, all servicemen and women choose a career that separates them from their families and can put them directly in harm’s way. They do it because they love this country and what it stands for.

That’s why our state is committed year-round to becoming the best in the nation for veterans and military families. Over the past year, I’ve signed into law two bipartisan bills to support North Carolina veterans. One bill makes it easier for veterans and servicemembers’ children to be enrolled in public schools and obtain in-state college tuition. The second provides tuition discounts for veterans at UNC System schools. I have also made North Carolina a Do Your Part State – a joint initiative between Blue Star Families and the National Governors Association that supports military families.

I am grateful to everyone in our Department for Military and Veterans Affairs, led by Secretary Jocelyn Mitnaul Mallette, herself an Air Force veteran, for all they do to support our veterans. DMVA operates state veterans homes and, through veterans service offices, or VSOs, they help connect veterans to social services, housing assistance, and job opportunities. We’re also proud of programs like NCWorks at the Department of Commerce, which connects veterans and military families to meaningful jobs and career opportunities as they transition to civilian life. The private sector has also been a tremendous partner in this effort. Last year, GE Aerospace Foundation made a $500,000 investment toward North Carolina’s Heroes MAKE America Program to work with companies to prepare veterans for careers in advanced manufacturing.

As long as I am Governor, my administration will take a whole-of-government approach to supporting veterans. Because when veterans succeed, we all succeed. I will continue to fight for veteran health care, housing, and economic opportunity so that North Carolina is the most military-friendly state in the country.

As our nation celebrates its 250th year in 2026, we honor all those who has served throughout our history. We remember with deep gratitude those who have given their lives in defense of our freedom. During Memorial Day weekend, we honor those who paid the ultimate price in that service. Let us honor their legacy by preserving their memories, celebrating their bravery, and nurturing our democracy they died defending.

We can always do more to support our military and veterans, and we are determined to do so. Amid global uncertainties, I want to tell you all that we are proud of you and grateful for your commitment to keeping us all safe.

I hope all North Carolinians will join me in lifting up our armed forces this and every month.