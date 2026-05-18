WonderFold Launches Their Most Streamlined Design Yet: The XR Stroller Wagon

WonderFold announced the launch of its newest innovation, the XR Stroller Wagon.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today WonderFold announced the launch of its newest innovation, the XR Stroller Wagon —its most agile, compact, and travel-friendly design to date. At the core of the Model: XR is its standout One-Pull-Fold design, ideal for parents juggling multiple responsibilities.Designed to meet the needs of both new and existing customers, the XR Stroller Wagon introduces a more streamlined solution for quick outings, sideline setups, park days, and everyday errands—without compromising on durability or comfort.“The Model: XR is designed to complement our existing lineup, giving families a more compact option for shorter trips while maintaining the quality, safety, and performance WonderFold is known for,” said Vanessa Landivar, Marketing Director at WonderFold. “It’s all about flexibility—meeting parents where they are and making daily adventures easier.”Created for modern families navigating busy, on-the-go lifestyles, the Model: XR delivers the versatility WonderFold is known for in a lightweight, easy-to-use format. The wagon features reclining seats up to 165 degrees for added comfort, a push-and-pull handle with a spring-bounce design for smoother maneuverability, and upright standing storage to save space at home or on the go.Available in two configurations, the X2R (2 seater) ($399) and X4R (4 seater) ($499), the XR Stroller Wagon offers seating for up to four children while maintaining a lightweight frame. Additional features include all-terrain PU tires with built-in suspension for a smooth ride, 5-point harnesses and a one-step foot brake for safety, and a removable UPF 50+ canopy for sun protection. Thoughtful details such as an adjustable faux leather handlebar, ample storage pockets, and a spacious footwell ensure comfort and convenience for both parents and children.The Model: XR is also supported by a full ecosystem of compatible accessories designed to extend functionality across seasons and environments. Families can customize their experience with Foam Seat Cushion Boosters for added comfort (available in both two-piece and single sets), as well as weather-ready add-ons including the Cold Weather Shield (Winter Cover), Travel Cover, Rain Cover, Mosquito Net, and Wind Cover—all designed specifically for the X Series. These accessories ensure the XR Stroller Wagon adapts effortlessly to changing conditions, making it a true year-round mobility solution for modern families.While optimized for quick trips and mobility, the Model: XR is designed to work alongside WonderFold’s existing W and L series stroller wagons, giving families the flexibility to choose the right solution for every type of outing—from short errands to full-day adventures.The XR Stroller Wagon is now available for purchase at https://wonderfold.com/pages/xr-stroller-wagon About WonderFoldAt WonderFold, families come first—because what truly matters most is the time they spend together. Our mission is to empower families to get out and take the adventures they deserve—with ease and peace of mind. Our stroller wagons are stroller-certified, designed for effortless fold/unfold, and packed with features to simplify parenting while keeping kids safe, secure, and happy. We bring the freedom of exploration, knowing you can travel confidently with your children safe and comfortable right alongside you.

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