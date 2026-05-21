National Veteran Business Development Council Appoints new Executive Director

Elaine Taylor, Executive Director Interim Chief Executive Officer Jim Cowper, NVBDC Board Chair

I am honored to join NVBDC to strengthen its mission as we continue evolving and expanding opportunities for certified veteran-owned businesses through the next chapter of growth: NVBDC 3.0” — Elaine Taylor

TROY, MI, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) is proud to announce the appointment of Elaine M. Taylor as Executive Director. In this role, Taylor will work directly with the NVBDC Board of Directors, leading day-to-day operations and advancing the organization’s strategic growth, partnerships, and national impact.A highly accomplished business strategy and marketing executive, Taylor brings more than 35 years of experience across the commercial and manufacturing sectors, including automotive, defense, aerospace, government, and nonprofit industries.A highly accomplished business strategy and marketing executive, Taylor brings more than 35 years of experience across the commercial and manufacturing sectors, including automotive, defense, aerospace, government, and nonprofit industries. Taylor is part of a proud military family, a legacy that continues to inspire her commitment to supporting veterans. Her husband is a retired Marine Corps veteran, her father served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, and her grandfather served in the U.S. Army during World War II.Her career has been defined by driving measurable growth, strengthening organizational positioning, and building high-impact relationships with corporate, government, and mission-driven stakeholders. With deep personal ties to military service, Taylor brings a strong commitment to supporting veterans, expanding opportunity, and advancing initiatives that help veteran entrepreneurs and military-connected communities succeed.As Executive Director, Taylor will be responsible for executing NVBDC’s strategic initiatives , expanding corporate and veteran business engagement, and ensuring operational alignment across the organization. She will serve as a key leader in advancing NVBDC’s mission to connect certified veteran-owned businesses to corporate and government contracting opportunities.“Elaine brings a rare combination of strategic vision, operational discipline, and deep connectivity within the defense and veteran ecosystem,” said Jim Cowper, Chair of the NVBDC Board of Directors. “Her ability to align growth strategy with mission execution makes her uniquely qualified to lead NVBDC’s next phase. We are confident she will deliver meaningful impact for both our veteran business community and our corporate partners.”John Oleson, Interim CEO of NVBDC, added: “This is a pivotal moment for our organization. Elaine’s leadership strengthens our operational foundation while positioning NVBDC for continued growth and expanded impact. Her experience across complex markets and mission-driven environments aligns directly with where we are headed as an organization.”Taylor most recently served as President and Managing Principal of Fusion Strategic, LLC, where she advised executives and boards on growth strategy, governance, and market positioning. Her background also includes leadership roles with Warner Norcross + Judd and KPMG, where she led large-scale business development initiatives and contributed to significant revenue growth across multiple industries.Beyond her professional accomplishments, Taylor has built deep and lasting connections within the military and veteran community through her leadership with the Association of the United States Army (AUSA) and Women in Defense (WID). As Executive Vice President of the AUSA Arsenal of Democracy Michigan Chapter and State of Michigan President for AUSA Region 2, she has helped advance strategic initiatives, strengthen governance, and foster meaningful stakeholder engagement across one of the organization’s largest regions.“I am honored to join NVBDC to strengthen its mission as we continue evolving and expanding opportunities for certified veteran-owned businesses through the next chapter of growth: NVBDC 3.0,” said Elaine Taylor. “While our core mission remains unchanged, the scale and impact of how we serve veterans and our corporate partners will continue to evolve. This transformation is focused on creating greater value across the entire ecosystem through stronger corporate engagement, enhanced digital readiness, expanded global connectivity, workforce innovation, and strategic initiatives that help veteran entrepreneurs move from possibility to performance, from participation to leadership, and from certification to measurable business growth.”Taylor’s appointment reflects NVBDC’s continued commitment to strong leadership, operational excellence, and delivering measurable value to both veteran business owners and corporate partners.About the National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC)The National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) is the leading third-party certification organization for veteran-owned businesses, connecting them to corporate and government contracting opportunities. NVBDC is dedicated to advancing economic opportunities for veteran entrepreneurs through certification, education, and strategic partnerships.

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