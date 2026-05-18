DNREC Releases 2026-2030 Delaware Wetland Program Plan

DNREC Wetland Monitoring and Assessment Program staff collect wetlands data for the 2026-2030 Delaware Wetland Program Plan as a guide for identifying wetland research, education, management and conservation needs within the state /Delaware DNREC photo

Guide Will Help Identify Future Needs for Wetlands Research, Education, Management and Conservation Over Next Five Years

The Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control has released a five-year Delaware Wetland Program Plan as a guide for identifying wetland research, education, management and conservation needs within the state. Wetland program plans are voluntarily developed and implemented by state agencies and Native American tribes for articulating what they aim to accomplish with wetland programs over time.

Originating from the DNREC Wetland Monitoring and Assessment Program (WMAP) within the Division of Watershed Stewardship, the 2026-2030 Delaware Wetland Program Plan outlines a vision to achieve an increase in wetland acreage and improve wetland conditions to support the wealth of services and functions wetlands provide. The plan also identifies and prioritizes areas where information or action is needed to advance wetland management statewide. WMAP uses goals and action items in the plan to focus on and select future projects to strengthen Delaware’s capacity to conserve and improve wetlands.

Objectives of the state’s new wetland program plan from DNREC are:

Monitoring and Assessment – Gather data on the status and trends (quantity, quality, functions, and services) of wetlands to track wetland condition and function over time.

– Gather data on the status and trends (quantity, quality, functions, and services) of wetlands to track wetland condition and function over time. Regulatory Activities – Avoid, minimize and replace impacts to wetland extent and function through effective regulation, efficient permitting and appropriate mitigation. This objective would be significantly enhanced by the passage of Senate Bill 9, legislation sponsored by state Sen. Stephanie Hansen and Rep. Debra Heffernan that would create protection and regulation of freshwater wetlands in Delaware.

– Avoid, minimize and replace impacts to wetland extent and function through effective regulation, efficient permitting and appropriate mitigation. This objective would be significantly enhanced by the passage of Senate Bill 9, legislation sponsored by state Sen. Stephanie Hansen and Rep. Debra Heffernan that would create protection and regulation of freshwater wetlands in Delaware. Voluntary Restoration and Protection – Restore and protect wetlands through voluntary and long-term actions that uphold and maintain wetland integrity and value.

– Restore and protect wetlands through voluntary and long-term actions that uphold and maintain wetland integrity and value. Education and Outreach – Inform Delawareans and visitors to the state about the function, services, and critical importance of wetlands. Collaborate with a variety of partners to improve efficiency and effectiveness of educational materials, platforms for outreach and public events.

Under each objective are focused goals. The 2026-2030 plan identifies 41 action items organized under seven goals: geospatial analysis, monitoring, regulatory, restoration, protection, education, and outreach. These goals are intended to outline gaps and needs to develop and refine a wetland program in Delaware. The plan’s organization aligns with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Core Element Framework for wetland planning and will be referenced over the five-year span to direct and prioritize projects. The previous plans and strategies spanning 2008-2025 outlined similar goals accompanied by action items, all focused on continuing a comprehensive State of Delaware wetland program.

Delaware’s wetland resources are still vulnerable to the same threats they have faced for the past 45 years – threats such as development or conversion to agricultural use, prioritization differences among decision makers and a lack of awareness and appreciation of wetland value. Other challenges are exacerbated by the impacts of climate change, such as conversion to open water and saltwater intrusion due to increasingly elevated coastal waters. In stewarding these great resources, the DNREC Wetland Monitoring and Assessment Program takes responsibility for helping slow the loss of wetland acreage, improving the health of the state’s remaining wetlands and working to share the immense value of wetlands with Delawareans.

For more information about the state’s wetlands and the Delaware Wetland Program Plan, visit the de.gov/delawarewetlands webpage. The de.gov/wmap webpage also offers a variety of reports, research, and educational materials about wetland and climate topics.

About DNREC

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control protects and manages the state’s natural resources, protects public health, provides outdoor recreational opportunities and educates Delawareans about the environment. The DNREC Division of Watershed Stewardship develops and implements innovative watershed assessment, monitoring and implementation activities. For more information, visit the website and connect with @DelawareDNREC on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, X, or LinkedIn .

Media Contacts: Michael Globetti, michael.globetti@delaware.gov; Nikki Lavoie, nikki.lavoie@delaware.gov