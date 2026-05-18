BPX, Lean Six Sigma and Process Improvement Set the New Standard for Operational Excellence

Lean Six Sigma helps organizations eliminate waste, improve processes, and achieve operational excellence with consistent value.

Elevating Business Processes As a SAP Signavio Certified Partner.” — Rupal, CSO at BPX

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, May 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lean Six Sigma is a method that has been relied upon by organizations for eliminating waste, making it the best way to improve processes. Through this, companies can create operational excellence and create a system of operations that runs smoothly and consistently generates value for all customers and stakeholders.In the past, organizations relied on intuitive decision-making; now, they rely on being data driven and using various tools. Consulting companies have used Lean Six Sigma methods to identify and remove root cause issues that hurt a company's bottom line. As a result of applying these methods to business operations, companies can improve the efficiency of workflows and give employees the tools they need to excel.Lean and Six Sigma are two primary categories of principles that make up 𝗟𝗲𝗮𝗻 𝗦𝗶𝘅 𝗦𝗶𝗴𝗺𝗮 . Lean addresses eight different forms of waste and provides a systematic method for their removal. Six Sigma adds a different level of statistical analysis to ensure that the organization achieves no more than 3.4 defects for every million opportunities through the use of various tools.Get Insights from BPX to Streamline your Business Processes: https://businessprocessxperts.com/contact/ In addition to these traditional techniques, Lean Six Sigma has developed modern innovations such as 𝗗𝗶𝗴𝗶𝘁𝗮𝗹 𝗧𝘄𝗶𝗻𝘀 and AI-based predictive analytics to expand the capabilities of the methodology and evolve it into new areas.𝗗𝗲𝗹𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗠𝗲𝗮𝘀𝘂𝗿𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗰𝗲𝘀𝘀 𝗜𝗺𝗽𝗿𝗼𝘃𝗲𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁Lean Six Sigma has helped finance teams reduce month-end closing cycles from weeks to days by streamlining processes through the use of standard checklists and automated triggers. Healthcare providers have reduced their patient wait times by 40% by optimizing the triage process using spaghetti diagrams to visualize waste in the movement.Nikhil Agarwal, Founder of BPX, states: "Lean Six Sigma consulting helps reimagine operational excellence by eliminating waste, leading to unprecedented levels of process improvement and profitability."Quantified benefits of these implementations demonstrate a 20-50% reduction in cycle times, a 30% reduction in costs, and a decrease in defects, resulting in a dramatic increase in customer (net promoter score) NPS.A global auto supplier has implemented Lean Six Sigma in 50 plants, achieving a savings of $200 million annually, by leveraging supplier synchronization. The airline industry has found a way to reduce the average time it takes to turn an airplane at the gate from 90 minutes to 45 minutes. Banks have automated their KYC processes, reducing customer onboarding times by 70%.Rupal Agarwal, Co-Founder of BPX, states: "The process improvement principles of Lean Six Sigma create resilient organizations that deliver and sustain exceptional performance. BPX has been at the forefront to help its clients in implementing all the steps required for process improvement."Small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) have also been able to take advantage of Yellow Belt projects that have resulted in a 2x improvement in inventory turns for regional distributors. A high % of employees (around 85%) are engaged in post-deployment surveys, which will support organic growth.Get Insights from BPX to Streamline your Business Processes: https://businessprocessxperts.com/contact/ Projects with challenging components such as scope creep yield positive results through development and execution of a disciplined project charter. Employees who have experienced a victory from the implementation of a project will assimilate into the team quickly through visible results shared through town hall meetings.𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗕𝗣𝗫BPX delivers 𝗟𝗲𝗮𝗻 𝘀𝗶𝘅 𝘀𝗶𝗴𝗺𝗮 𝗰𝗼𝗻𝘀𝘂𝗹𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 , process improvement, and operational excellence for superior business performance.Get Insights from BPX to Streamline your Business Processes: https://businessprocessxperts.com/contact/

Business Process Orchestration | How it can transform your organisation's operations #businessproces

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