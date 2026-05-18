Financely Announces Active RWA Tokenization Readiness Desk

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Financely is pleased to announce it is actively supporting sponsors, borrowers, and asset originators through its Real-World Asset Tokenization Readiness Desk, a specialist advisory service for preparing financeable real-world asset transactions for compliant tokenized capital pathways.According to the company, real-world assets, or RWAs, are assets that exist outside a blockchain but may support a digital capital structure when there is a clear underlying economic interest, repayment source, and enforceable transaction framework. These assets can include trade receivables, commodity purchase contracts, inventory, solar project cash flows, commercial real estate debt, equipment leases, acquisition finance assets, and other identifiable repayment streams.RWA tokenization refers to the process of representing rights, claims, or economic interests linked to real-world assets through digital tokens on a blockchain or distributed ledger. In institutional and serious finance environments, tokenization is not simply a technology exercise. It still requires asset verification, legal enforceability, repayment controls, investor suitability checks, custody arrangements, sanctions screening, securities compliance, and clear transaction documentation.Financely helps originators prepare that file. Through its Real-World Asset Tokenization Readiness Desk, the firm provides transaction screening, Know Your Transaction review, collateral analysis, repayment waterfall mapping, offtaker review, borrower documentation, financial model review, lender memorandum preparation, term sheet structuring, data room organization, and coordination with regulated partners where required.The desk focuses on tokenized trade finance transactions and solar project finance gap funding. Financely supports trade files backed by purchase orders, sales contracts, documentary letters of credit, standby letters of credit, receivables, inventory, warehouse receipts, inspection reports, marine cargo insurance, and controlled repayment accounts. By organizing these documents into a finance-ready structure, Financely helps sponsors and asset originators present clearer transaction files to appropriate capital, compliance, and tokenization partners.For solar transactions, Financely assists sponsors with bankable projects that have credible offtake, EPC visibility, interconnection progress, land rights, permitting evidence, senior debt appetite, and a defined equity or mezzanine gap. The firm’s advisory process is designed to help project sponsors identify missing documentation, clarify repayment assumptions, and improve the overall readiness of the transaction before approaching tokenized capital pathways.“Tokenization does not remove the need for disciplined finance,” says Mei Chen, Media Relations for Financely. “A real-world asset transaction still needs verification, enforceability, repayment logic, and proper documentation. Financely’s Readiness Desk was created to help originators organize those requirements before they move toward tokenized capital structures.”At its core, Financely is first and foremost a network of qualified people, including structured finance professionals, documentary credit specialists, trade finance advisors, project finance analysts, legal partners, compliance providers, and regulated counterparties where required. This network-based model allows the firm to support complex real-world asset finance preparation while maintaining a clear focus on advisory, underwriting support, and deal packaging.Financely is not a securities broker-dealer, investment adviser, exchange, custodian, token issuer, or direct lender. The firm provides corporate finance advisory , underwriting support, deal packaging, and capital preparation services.For more information, visit https://www.financely-group.com About FinancelyFinancely is a corporate finance advisory and deal preparation firm that supports sponsors, borrowers, and asset originators in structuring financeable transaction files. The firm assists with underwriting support, deal packaging, documentation readiness, capital preparation, and coordination with qualified partners where required. Its work includes real-world asset tokenization readiness, trade finance transaction preparation, solar project finance support, and broader capital pathway advisory. Financely is not a securities broker-dealer, investment adviser, exchange, custodian, token issuer, or direct lender.

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