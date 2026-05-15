Postpartum and Cardiovascular Disease

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Most expecting mothers focus on nurseries and strollers, but a new survey suggests they may be missing a critical piece of their own health puzzle, especially since heart disease now ranks as the top killer of new moms in the U.S. Cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of maternal death in the U.S., but an American Heart Association survey found that only 36% of pregnant and postpartum women identify it as their primary health threat.The American Heart Association urges women to monitor for symptoms like severe headaches, dizziness, or shortness of breath— not just during pregnancy, but consistently throughout the first year postpartum. Pregnancy adds extra stress on a woman’s heart and blood vessels, which can raise her risk for heart disease and stroke during and after pregnancy. Yet, only 54% of women realize cardiovascular complications can arise up to a year after delivery.Every woman should know the warning signs of cardiovascular disease and trust her body. If something doesn’t feel right during pregnancy or after birth, seek care right away.For more information, please visit https://www.GoRedforWomen.org/Postpartum

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