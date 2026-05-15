Williams Hart & Boundas Earns Recognition in Chambers USA Spotlight Texas 2026

Williams Hart & Boundas, LLP has been named a leading Houston Personal Injury firm in the newly released Chambers USA Spotlight Texas 2026 rankings.

This Chambers USA Spotlight Texas recognition highlights the firm’s focus on securing recovery for the injured through disciplined trial advocacy.” — Jim Hart, Partner at Williams Hart & Boundas, LLP

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Williams Hart & Boundas, LLP has earned a ranking for Personal Injury law in Houston within the Chambers USA Spotlight Texas 2026 guide. This designation identifies small to mid-sized law firms that maintain a record of performance and professional standing within specific practice areas and geographic regions across the state.Chambers and Partners, an independent global legal research company, evaluates the Texas legal market to identify firms that demonstrate consistent results in litigation. The Spotlight rankings are intended to assist corporate and individual clients in identifying firms that provide trial-focused representation. Within the Houston legal community, Williams Hart & Boundas, LLP is recognized for its work in personal injury and mass tort litigation.The firm manages legal claims involving commercial vehicle collisions, industrial accidents, and maritime injuries. The legal team represents individuals who have been affected by oil field explosions, refinery incidents, and crane collapses. By prioritizing trial readiness, the firm handles the investigation, filing, and litigation of claims against insurance companies and large corporations."This Chambers USA Spotlight Texas recognition highlights the firm’s focus on securing recovery for the injured through disciplined trial advocacy," stated Jim Hart, Partner at Williams Hart & Boundas, LLP. "The firm remains dedicated to representing the interests of union members and the labor community by managing the legal requirements of their claims and presenting their cases in court."The selection for Chambers Spotlight is based on an evaluation of a firm’s recent caseload, attorney credentials, and feedback from peers in the legal industry. This ranking indicates that the firm has met established benchmarks for professional conduct and performance in personal injury matters. The legal team at Williams Hart & Boundas includes attorneys who hold board certifications in Personal Injury Trial Law from the Texas Board of Legal Specialization.The firm’s history includes several jury verdicts in Texas, involving wrongful death and product liability litigation against pharmaceutical and chemical manufacturers. Operating on a contingency fee basis, the firm provides legal services without requiring upfront payments, providing individuals with access to the court system regardless of their financial resources.About Williams Hart & Boundas, LLPWilliams Hart & Boundas, LLP is a Houston-based powerhouse trial firm serving clients across Texas and nationwide, led by founding legend John Eddie Williams, Jr. and name partners Jim Hart and John Boundas – an elite team of trial lawyers who have recovered over $24 billion for the injured. Known as the go-to lawyers for 18-wheeler wrecks, the firm also dominates cases involving oil field explosions, crane collapses, and maritime Jones Act claims. This courtroom mastery is rooted in a long history of representing union members and construction trades, maintaining a fierce advocacy for the labor community. Their record-shattering results include a $117 million wrongful death verdict against a chemical plant, a $76 million win against a drug manufacturer, and a $15 million trucking verdict. This reputation is backed by a leadership team that holds Board Certifications in Personal Injury Trial Law and Labor and Employment Law, alongside AV Preeminent ratings and Texas Super Lawyers recognition. By offering free consultations and working on a contingency fee basis, they provide access to top-tier representation at no upfront cost. When stakes are life-altering, don’t settle for a settlement mill – choose the trial lawyers who set the standard in personal injury and mass torts.Legal Disclaimer:This press release is for informational purposes only. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome. Unless otherwise noted, attorneys are not certified by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization.

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