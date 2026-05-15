Florida Bar expands Lawyer Referral Service coverage in North Florida

The Escambia-Santa Rosa Bar Association relinquished its Lawyer Referral Service to The Florida Bar on May 6, joining a growing number of local bar associations that have transferred referral operations to the statewide program.

Earlier this year, the Jacksonville Bar Association — which serves Duval, Clay, Nassau, and Baker counties — transferred its Lawyer Referral Service to The Florida Bar.

As of May 1, Escambia County had 891 eligible lawyers and Santa Rosa County had 172, according to Bar records.

So far, this fiscal year, The Florida Bar’s Lawyer Referral Service has answered 72,711 calls — including 62,297 in English and 10,414 in Spanish — and made 60,540 referrals.

The statewide service is free for Bar members to join, although participating attorneys must carry at least $100,000 in professional liability insurance and provide proof during the application process.

Under the program, callers receive a 30-minute consultation for no more than $25. Intake staff in The Florida Bar’s Tallahassee office collect basic information about the caller’s legal issue and match prospective clients with panel members based on county and practice area.

The Lawyer Referral Service also maintains a “modest means” panel. Attorneys who participate in that program agree to provide the initial 30-minute consultation at no cost and substantially reduce their fees for those who qualify.

Members located in The Florida Bar’s LRS coverage area who are interested in joining the Lawyer Referral Service may call 850-561-5616 or email [email protected].