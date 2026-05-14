Cruz tours Red River, emphasizes role in Army Readiness

RED RIVER ARMY DEPOT, Texas — Sen. Ted Cruz visited Red River Army Depot on Thursday, May 7, to highlight ongoing modernization efforts, including advanced manufacturing projects aimed at strengthening Army readiness and supporting jobs in the Texarkana region.

The stop underscored the depot’s growing importance within the Organic Industrial Base (OIB) Transformation Strategy, particularly as service leaders look to strengthen Unmanned Aerial System (UAS) production and upgrade aging industrial facilities. Depot leaders briefed Cruz on projects aimed at increasing readiness and sustaining critical capabilities for the force.

“This depot has a long and proud history of answering the nation’s call, but we are not standing still,” said Col. Denis J. Fajardo, commander of Red River. “We are deeply engaged in the transformation and modernization of the Organic Industrial Base, strengthening our infrastructure, integrating advanced manufacturing, and building a more agile, resilient, and data‑driven enterprise.”

Cruz echoed those points during the visit, saying the depot’s modernization work is essential to maintaining the Army’s operational edge.

“In the process of modernization, I’ve made it a real mission to talk to Army senior leaders to ensure that Red River Army Depot is front and center and a critical part of the sustainment mission going forward,” Cruz said. “Our military cannot do the job of keeping this nation safe without sustainment.”

Ahead of the press conference, Cruz walked through one of Red River’s upgraded tactical‑vehicle repair facilities, receiving a briefing on how the improvements are helping the depot boost output and support the Army’s readiness needs.

Several members of the local community were also in attendance, including Robin Hickerson, CEO and president, Texarkana Chamber of Commerce; Chloe Wardlaw, director of events and communication, Texarkana Chamber of Commerce; David Orr, city manager for Texarkana; Rob Sitterly, CEO and president, AR-TX Regional Economic Development; and Scott Norton, CEO, TexAmericas Center. Their presence highlighted the strong regional support for the depot and its role in the Texarkana area.

Cruz also gave special thanks to his staff, specifically Brandon Gindt, who serves as his national security advisor, for his work to support Red River.

“Brandon has worn out the Pentagon to keep Red River at the forefront,” he said. “I’d say half of the work he does is making sure Red River will be the crown jewel in the future.”

After acknowledging his staff, Cruz turned to recognize excellence within the depot’s police force. He presented the Department of the War John Awtrey Civilian Police Officer of the Year Award to Sgt. CJ Yi, honoring him for his service and contributions to Red River.

Yi, an Air Force veteran and five-year member of Red River, was honored for his exceptional leadership and commitment to safety of the depot’s workforce.

“I’m very fortunate and truly at a loss for words to be in this position,” Yi said. “This award is a representation of me, my Police Chief Carlos Welch, Lieutenant Justin Alexander, all my fellow teammates, and most importantly the support of my wife, Megan.”