AZ Lemonade Stand Expands Into Montana

AZ Lemonade Stand in Montana

Arizona-Based Beverage Brand Continues Rapid Growth Across the West with Expansion into Four Major Montana Retailers and Counting

Montana felt like a natural fit for us because of the active, outdoorsy lifestyle and appreciation for bold, high-quality flavors.” — Kyle Hollenbeck, co-founder of AZ Lemonade Stand

MISSOULA, MT, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AZ Lemonade Stand , the Arizona-based beverage brand known for its premium lemonades, is expanding into Montana. The launch marks a significant milestone in the brand’s continued expansion across the western United States.“Seeing AZ Lemonade Stand hit shelves across Montana feels surreal,” said Kyle Hollenbeck, co-founder of AZ Lemonade Stand. “What started as two longtime friends launching a lemonade company has grown into something so much bigger than we ever imagined, and now we’re seeing the brand expand across the West. Montana felt like a natural fit for us because of the active, outdoorsy lifestyle and appreciation for bold, high-quality flavors.”AZ Lemonade Stand products are already available in Town Pump, Super 1 Foods, Rosauers and Thriftway Food Stores locations across Montana, with plans to continue expanding into additional retailers statewide.The rollout includes AZ Lemonade Stand’s Original, Strawberry, Mango, Prickly Pear and Huckleberry flavors. The Huckleberry flavor gives the Montana launch a local connection from day one. Huckleberry holds a special place in Montana’s food culture and was officially named the state fruit in 2023. For AZ Lemonade Stand, bringing Huckleberry Lemonade to Montana creates a flavor bridge between the brand’s Arizona roots and Montana’s regional identity.“We’re especially excited about bringing our Huckleberry flavor to the state since it already feels so connected to Montana, and we know customers are going to love it,” added Hollenbeck.To celebrate the Montana launch, participating Town Pump locations will offer a special introductory promotion featuring two 32-ounce mason jar lemonades for $11. Additional retailers will also offer promotions to support the in-store launch of AZ Lemonade Stand, with deals varying by retailer.The Montana expansion is part of AZ Lemonade Stand’s larger strategic growth initiative across the Pepsi distribution network and western convenience retail market. The company currently expects to reach approximately 3,000 retail locations regionally by the end of 2026, with continued expansion planned across Nevada, Utah, Colorado, New Mexico and Texas.The company’s rapid retail growth reflects increasing demand for high-quality, ready-to-drink beverages. AZ Lemonade Stand has experienced an average growth rate of approximately 25% from 2022 to 2025, with year-to-date growth already reaching approximately 45% compared to 2025. Looking ahead, the brand anticipates nearly 100% year-over-year growth by the end of 2026.Known for its bold flavors and premium quality, AZ Lemonade Stand beverages are enjoyed both as refreshing ready-to-drink lemonades and as versatile cocktail and mocktail mixers. Each batch is gently pasteurized and hot-filled into premium glass mason jars designed to preserve freshness and flavor while delivering a nostalgic, elevated customer experience.“As we continue to grow, our focus remains on delivering high-quality craft beverages and creating meaningful partnerships across the country that allow more people to discover AZ Lemonade Stand,” added Hollenbeck.For more information, visit azlemonadestand.com or follow AZ Lemonade Stand on social media About AZ Lemonade StandAZ Lemonade Stand is an Arizona-based beverage company specializing in premium brewed lemonades made with high-quality ingredients. Founded by two longtime friends, the brand has grown from a local favorite into a rapidly expanding retail presence across the United States. Known for its bold flavors, versatile use as both a ready-to-drink beverage and cocktail mixer, and signature mason jar packaging, AZ Lemonade Stand is committed to delivering a fresh, elevated take on a classic drink. With a focus on quality, innovation and strategic retail partnerships, the company continues to scale while staying true to its Arizona roots. To learn more about AZ Lemonade Stand please visit azlemonadestand.com.

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