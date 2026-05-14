Assistant SAF/IE visits MacDill AFB

MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, Fla.—The Honorable Michael Borders, U.S. Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Energy, Installations and Environment, visited MacDill Air Force Base this week to assess operations, infrastructure and quality-of-life initiatives that support mission readiness.

The visit underscored the Air Force’s continued emphasis on building resilient installations while improving daily life for Airmen and their families.

“I was impressed to see how MacDill Air Force Base is leveraging new authorities to bring KC-46 aircraft to the installation, strengthening both mission capability and regional impact,” said Borders. “Just as important, the team here is tackling housing challenges head-on to ensure our Airmen and their families have quality of life befitting of their brave and selfless service to the nation.”

The Honorable Michael Borders’ remarks highlight two key priorities: mission growth and quality of life.

Borders toured multiple work centers and facilities across the installation, receiving updates on base operations, energy programs and ongoing infrastructure improvements. He visited housing dormitories and base family housing, gaining a firsthand look at living conditions and efforts to enhance the quality of life for those assigned to MacDill. The tour revealed how installation support functions directly contribute to both mission effectiveness and the well-being of personnel.

Accompanied by Col. Ferdinand Maldonado, Senior Military Assistant of the Air Force for Energy, Installation and Environment, and Ms. Kate Wacker, Congressional and Government Affairs Lead, Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Energy, Installation and Environment, Borders met with base leadership to discuss priorities including energy reliability, facility modernization and long-term sustainability. Leaders outlined current initiatives aimed at strengthening the installation's resilience against disruptions such as weather and evolving mission requirements, while continuing to invest in the force.

Borders also passed by Tinker Elementary School to observe its new development, highlighting sustained contributions to education and family support on the installation.

The connection between strong installations and mission success emphasizes that reliable infrastructures and supportive living environments remain essential to ensuring Airmen can perform their duties effectively. Observations from the visit will help inform future decisions regarding installation priorities and resource allocation across the Air Force. MacDill prioritizes people, partners and airpower, which means maintaining a ready and resilient installation that supports both the mission and the people who carry it out.

“Taking care of our people is essential to readiness. Thank you to the entire team for the time and insight during my visit.”