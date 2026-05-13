3d MDTF, ROK forces enhance network resilience at Freedom Shield 26

SEOUL, Republic of Korea – U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Multi-Domain Task Force participated in Exercise Freedom Shield 2026, reinforcing the Republic of Korea-U.S. Alliance and enhancing combined readiness to support peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula.

The Alliance conducted Freedom Shield 26 from March 9-19. The annual combined exercise strengthens the Alliance’s ability to respond rapidly to complex security challenges. During the exercise, the 3rd Multi-Domain Task Force supported operations under the Combined Forces Command, integrating with ROK and U.S. forces to improve coordination and interoperability.

Throughout the event, the Alliance synchronized joint and combined operations across multiple domains. The 3rd Multi-Domain Task Force employed simulated long-range precision fires and non-kinetic capabilities to meet training objectives.

The 3d Multi-Domain Task Force’s All-Domain Operations Center supported operations under the CFC by integrating with the Air Operations Center. This collaboration synchronized intelligence, fires, cyber, and space capabilities. These efforts improved shared situational awareness and reinforced the Alliance’s ability to execute operations in contested environments. Integration between the ADOC and AOC also provided opportunities to refine procedures for future combined operations.

Additionally, the 3d Multi-Domain Task Force’s Information Dominance Coordination element partnered with ROK counterparts for a joint cyber training event. Participants utilized a defensive cyber range to identify and respond to simulated network challenges while improving information sharing. The training emphasized network resilience to prepare units for evolving cyber threats in a combined environment. The event concluded with a review providing recommendations to reinforce the Alliance's defensive posture.

"Freedom Shield underscores our ability to integrate capabilities across all domains alongside our Republic of Korea partners," said Col. Wade Germann, the 3d Multi-Domain Task Force commander. "Through the convergence of long-range precision fires and non-kinetic effects, we create windows of advantage and enable freedom of maneuver for the Alliance".

The 3d Multi-Domain Task Force remains committed to continued integration with ROK partners during future exercises, including Ulchi Freedom Shield, to strengthen combined capabilities.